Andhra Pradesh Govt Rolls Out Mana Mitra Facility, Urges Citizens To Report Potholes Via WhatsApp
The digital platform will cover roads maintained by the Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Roads and Buildings, State Highways and National Highways departments, the RTGS said.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Amaravati: Now, citizens can digitally report potholes, as the Andhra Pradesh government has launched the Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance platform with the facility to upload photos along with sharing their locations.
As per the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), complaints received via WhatsApp number 95523 00009 would be automatically forwarded to the concerned department for necessary action. "Citizens can now report potholes on roads by uploading photographs and sharing their locations through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance platform," an official release said.
Mana Maitra will cover roads maintained by the Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Roads and Buildings, State Highways and National Highways departments, it added.
One can register a grievance by simply sending a 'Hi' message to the given WhatsApp number, select 'Services', choose the 'Pothole Grievances' option and click on 'Register Pothole Grievance'.
They must then fill in the prescribed form, complete Aadhaar verification using the OTP sent to their registered mobile number, upload a photograph of the pothole and share its current location, the release said.
Following successful submission of the grievance, an acknowledgement will be issued, and the system will identify the department responsible for maintaining the road and forward the complaint for necessary action, it said.
The facility also has an option to track the status of the registered grievances, the RTGS said, adding that citizens should start reporting potholes in their neighbourhoods through the platform.
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