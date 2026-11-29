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Andhra Pradesh Govt Rolls Out Mana Mitra Facility, Urges Citizens To Report Potholes Via WhatsApp

Citizens can now report potholes on roads by uploading photographs and sharing their locations through the app. ( IANS )

Amaravati: Now, citizens can digitally report potholes, as the Andhra Pradesh government has launched the Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance platform with the facility to upload photos along with sharing their locations.

As per the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), complaints received via WhatsApp number 95523 00009 would be automatically forwarded to the concerned department for necessary action. "Citizens can now report potholes on roads by uploading photographs and sharing their locations through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance platform," an official release said.

Mana Maitra will cover roads maintained by the Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Roads and Buildings, State Highways and National Highways departments, it added. One can register a grievance by simply sending a 'Hi' message to the given WhatsApp number, select 'Services', choose the 'Pothole Grievances' option and click on 'Register Pothole Grievance'.