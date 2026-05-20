ETV Bharat / bharat

Amaravati Will Emerge As A City Of The Future: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed confidence that Amaravati will emerge as a city of the future. To mark the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living, a Satsang was held at the International Center on Kanakapura Road here. It was also a celebration of the 70th birthday of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living. Naidu participated in the Satsang and received the blessings of Sri Sri, who is fondly known as 'Guruji'.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Guruji is involved in building a healthy society and nation in today's war-torn society." He expressed his appreciation that Guruji is not just a spiritual leader, but a global leader of the modern era.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu speaking at Art of Living programme in Bengaluru on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

"Guruji has been involved in building a better nation for decades. We are in an era of internal conflict, instability and war. We need to create a positive attitude and a stress-free society. It is a matter of pride that Art of Living is working in this regard," added Naidu, who is also the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"Today, we are in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the era of global competition. Geopolitical conflict has reached a peak. Due to war, the price of essential commodities including oil is increasing. This has had an adverse effect on the common people and on mental health. Humane educational values ​​are essential for today's youth," he added.