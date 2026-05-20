Amaravati Will Emerge As A City Of The Future: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
A Satsang was held in Bengaluru to mark the 45th anniversary of Art of Living, founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed confidence that Amaravati will emerge as a city of the future. To mark the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living, a Satsang was held at the International Center on Kanakapura Road here. It was also a celebration of the 70th birthday of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living. Naidu participated in the Satsang and received the blessings of Sri Sri, who is fondly known as 'Guruji'.
Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Guruji is involved in building a healthy society and nation in today's war-torn society." He expressed his appreciation that Guruji is not just a spiritual leader, but a global leader of the modern era.
"Guruji has been involved in building a better nation for decades. We are in an era of internal conflict, instability and war. We need to create a positive attitude and a stress-free society. It is a matter of pride that Art of Living is working in this regard," added Naidu, who is also the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
"Today, we are in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the era of global competition. Geopolitical conflict has reached a peak. Due to war, the price of essential commodities including oil is increasing. This has had an adverse effect on the common people and on mental health. Humane educational values are essential for today's youth," he added.
Naidu expressed his confidence that India will emerge as a superpower in the future. "Building an integrated society with spiritual knowledge should be our goal. In this regard, quantum computers, drones, AI technology and data parks are being built in Andhra Pradesh. The irrigation project, Polavaram, will be completed next year," said Naidu.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Art of Living has been in existence for 45 years. "This is a wonderful journey. Spirituality brings peace of mind. This will lead to peace in the society and will be the beginning of the country's progress," added Sawant, a senior leader of the BJP.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on his part, said that Chandrababu Naidu is the one who wrote the preface to the progress of the Information Technology (IT) sector in India.
"When there was undivided Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad city was the reason for the development of the IT sector. When I went to the USA earlier, 60 to 70 percent of the people there were from Telugu states. It was a kind of mini Andhra (Pradesh)," he quipped.
Karnataka Fisheries Minister Mankal Vaidya, ministers from various states including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh were present on the occassion.
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