Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati Set To Emerge As Global Centre For 'Quantum Testing'

Amaravati: Vishal Chatrath, CEO of Finland-based Quantrol OX, said the world's largest quantum computer component testing, benchmarking, and validation facility will be set up in the Quantum Valley, being developed in state capital of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati.

In an exclusive conversation with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, he said with this, Amaravati will become a global centre for quantum testing, measurement, and benchmarking. "Quantum computing is a nascent field, and there is no standardized facility for component testing anywhere in the world. India will become self-sufficient in quantum chain management in the next five years," Chatrath said.

He said his company will set up 100 test, measurement, and benchmarking systems in Amaravati in the next five year and all of them will be manufactured in the city. "The majority of the systems will be set up in Amaravati Quantum Valley.

Quantrol OX signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government at the Visakhapatnam Investors’ Conference to work with Amaravati Quantum Valley.

Chatrath said his company was first set up at Oxford University and then moved to Finland. "Our company mainly works on research and development. It develops quantum hardware R&D and software for quantum computers. We are already working with departments like the Ministry of Electronics and IT, DST, and C-DAC. We have customers in the US, Taiwan, and European countries,'' he explained.

Increased speed of innovation

Chatrath said, ''To create a complete quantum setup, 2,000 components need to work perfectly. Perfection comes after various cycles in the manufacture of those components. Earlier, we could only do 8-9 cycles per year. With the availability of advanced automated systems, we are able to do 300 cycles per year. This has increased the speed of innovation.''

A good opportunity for researchers