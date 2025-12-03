Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati Set To Emerge As Global Centre For 'Quantum Testing'
Finland-based Quantrol OX will set up 100 test, measurement and benchmarking systems at Amaravati's Quantum Valley in the next five years.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Amaravati: Vishal Chatrath, CEO of Finland-based Quantrol OX, said the world's largest quantum computer component testing, benchmarking, and validation facility will be set up in the Quantum Valley, being developed in state capital of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati.
In an exclusive conversation with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, he said with this, Amaravati will become a global centre for quantum testing, measurement, and benchmarking. "Quantum computing is a nascent field, and there is no standardized facility for component testing anywhere in the world. India will become self-sufficient in quantum chain management in the next five years," Chatrath said.
He said his company will set up 100 test, measurement, and benchmarking systems in Amaravati in the next five year and all of them will be manufactured in the city. "The majority of the systems will be set up in Amaravati Quantum Valley.
Quantrol OX signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government at the Visakhapatnam Investors’ Conference to work with Amaravati Quantum Valley.
Chatrath said his company was first set up at Oxford University and then moved to Finland. "Our company mainly works on research and development. It develops quantum hardware R&D and software for quantum computers. We are already working with departments like the Ministry of Electronics and IT, DST, and C-DAC. We have customers in the US, Taiwan, and European countries,'' he explained.
Increased speed of innovation
Chatrath said, ''To create a complete quantum setup, 2,000 components need to work perfectly. Perfection comes after various cycles in the manufacture of those components. Earlier, we could only do 8-9 cycles per year. With the availability of advanced automated systems, we are able to do 300 cycles per year. This has increased the speed of innovation.''
A good opportunity for researchers
He said, ''Our systems are inter-connected wherever they are. Researchers from India, as well as other countries, can log in to them and get data. They can do experiments. Each test and measurement system costs at least Rs 20 crore. We will undertake this project in collaboration with other partners and investors. India will become a global supplier of these testing platforms in the coming days.''
Training 12,000 people in the first phase
Chatrath said his company aims to train 100,000 quantum hardware engineers, along with setting up testing and benchmarking facilities. "For this, we are developing course modules in collaboration with Ivy League and California universities in America. We will release them in December. They will be available online. We will tie up with colleges and universities and train their faculty. They will teach. We have signed agreements to train 12,000 people in the first phase,'' he added.
Amaravati vision attracted
''The vision, structure, and capabilities of the Amaravati Quantum Valley attracted us. We have identified that India has a strong ‘talent pool’ that can manufacture quantum components. That is why we have come here,'' he stated.
Aiming for ‘golden standards.’
Chatrath said, ''To avoid any disruption to the quantum supply chain due to geopolitical instability, it is essential for India to achieve self-sufficiency in quantum hardware. To manufacture such components here, there must be standardized testing and benchmarking facilities. For example, if a company is manufacturing a car, its components are checked against ‘golden standards’ to ensure that they are in good condition. Our company will develop that golden system for quantum hardware.''
