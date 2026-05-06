Andhra BJP Leader Adilakshmi Ends 21-Month Chappal Vow After Mamata Banerjee's Defeat
Adilakshmi said she had given up wearing footwear as a form of protest against what she described as governance issues in West Bengal
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Bhimavaram: In an unusual political gesture, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh secretary Bogireddy Adilakshmi has resumed wearing footwear after 21 months, stating that she has fulfilled a personal vow linked to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Addressing the media, Adilakshmi said she had given up wearing footwear as a form of protest against what she described as governance issues in West Bengal.
"During my visit to West Bengal, I was deeply disturbed by the situation there. Around the same time, the incident at RG Kar Hospital occurred, and the Chief Minister staged a protest. That day, I resolved not to wear footwear until she stepped down from power," she said.
Referring to recent political developments, Adilakshmi claimed that Mamata's defeat in the Bhabanipur constituency marked the fulfilment of her vow. "Now that she has been defeated, I have started wearing footwear again," she said.
Adilakshmi added that she remained committed to her decision despite health concerns and public curiosity. "People often asked if I had forgotten my slippers. Doctors warned that walking barefoot for long periods could affect my health, but I continued," she noted.
Over the past 21 months, she travelled extensively across several states, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu, without wearing footwear. Her statement has triggered mixed reactions, with supporters describing it as a sign of political commitment, while critics questioned the relevance of such symbolic acts in contemporary politics.
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