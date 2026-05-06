ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra BJP Leader Adilakshmi Ends 21-Month Chappal Vow After Mamata Banerjee's Defeat

Bhimavaram: In an unusual political gesture, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh secretary Bogireddy Adilakshmi has resumed wearing footwear after 21 months, stating that she has fulfilled a personal vow linked to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the media, Adilakshmi said she had given up wearing footwear as a form of protest against what she described as governance issues in West Bengal.

"During my visit to West Bengal, I was deeply disturbed by the situation there. Around the same time, the incident at RG Kar Hospital occurred, and the Chief Minister staged a protest. That day, I resolved not to wear footwear until she stepped down from power," she said.