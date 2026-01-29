ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Police Intensify Search For Priyanka, Key Accused In Interstate Child Trafficking Case

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police have ramped up surveillance on Priyanka Sharma, a prime accused in a major child trafficking network spanning Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. They added that she dodges arrest despite family surrender promises and multi-state raids.

Authorities say nabbing her is vital to uncover Delhi operations, with special teams poised for her capture soon alongside absconders Noori and others.

Accused Priyanka Sharma (Eenadu)

In December last year, Vijayawada police have arrested 12 suspects, uncovering cash transfers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.8 lakh linking the gangs.

A Vijayawada special team recently raided Priyanka's Meerut, UP home, only to find her fled to Uttarakhand. Sources said phone tracking shows her moving across UP districts.