Andhra Police Intensify Search For Priyanka, Key Accused In Interstate Child Trafficking Case
Authorities say nabbing her is vital to uncover Delhi operations, with special teams poised for her capture soon alongside absconders Noori and others.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police have ramped up surveillance on Priyanka Sharma, a prime accused in a major child trafficking network spanning Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. They added that she dodges arrest despite family surrender promises and multi-state raids.
In December last year, Vijayawada police have arrested 12 suspects, uncovering cash transfers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.8 lakh linking the gangs.
A Vijayawada special team recently raided Priyanka's Meerut, UP home, only to find her fled to Uttarakhand. Sources said phone tracking shows her moving across UP districts.
Sources said, Kiran Sharma, in custody, revealed receiving children from Priyanka for sale in Vijayawada. "Her arrest will expose the full network," officials said, coordinating with UP and neighboring police.
According to the Police, Noori, who aided transporter Kavita, is hiding in Maharashtra's Thane area. They added that accused Anil in police remand faces deeper questioning to uproot his Maharashtra "Mutha" gang ties.
investigators revealed that Vijayawada kingpin Balagam Sarojini procured infants from Delhi-Mumbai gangs targeting struggling families, selling them locally and splitting profits.
Sources said that four special teams will head to northern cities within days for remaining arrests. Officials saif that they are tracing origins of abducted child to reunite families.
