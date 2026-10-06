ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Firewall 2026: 13 Naval Personnel Among 18 Under Scanner In Pakistan Espionage Case, Says Andhra Police

FILE - A naval ship sails during the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested two persons, including a naval staffer for allegedly spying for Pakistan, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell received credible information regarding certain persons in India allegedly maintaining direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and their suspected involvement in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to the national security of India," the release said.

Police arrested Pradeep Mukharjee, a navy employee from the Visakhapatnam naval base and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam, according to an official release from the Andhra Pradesh Police Department.

Of the 18 suspects, 13 are naval personnel who were allegedly indulging in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to national security, it said.

"Two suspects were arrested after a prima facie role was established in this case, and further investigation is going on for the remaining suspects," it said.

Mukharjee was arrested on Oct. 3 from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He was produced before a court in Vijayawada and sent to judicial custody till Oct. 14. He is currently lodged in the district jail, Vijayawada.

Varaprasad was sent for judicial remand till Oct. 14, and he is also lodged in the same jail.

The Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell coordinated with the police forces of 10 states to zero in on the suspects for allegedly maintaining direct contact with PIOs.

According to police, Varaprasad and Mukharjee shared sensitive info with the Pakistani operatives.

The CI cell coordinated with 10 states under "Operation Firewall-2026" to probe the suspects for sharing sensitive and classified information on defence establishments and strategic locations.

The suspects shared info on Vizag and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels, the release said.

The police intelligence cell seized electronic gadgets as the probe continues on remaining suspects.