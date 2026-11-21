Andhra Liquor Scam: Telangana HC Issues Notice To Raj Kesireddy On ED's Plea Challenging Bail
ED counsel contended before the court that he might tamper with evidence, requesting the court to cancel the bail and direct the accused to surrender.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Hyderabad/Amaravati: The Telangana High Court issued a notice to Raj Kesireddy, an accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, regarding the bail granted by a lower court.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached the High Court seeking the cancellation of Kesireddy's bail granted by the Nampally court on September 24.
The bench of Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy heard the matter on Friday, where the ED counsel argued that the irregularities in liquor procurement resulted in a loss of Rs 3,500 crore.
It was further contended that if the accused remains at liberty on bail, he might tamper with evidence, requesting the court to cancel the bail and direct the accused to surrender.
Following the arguments, the judge issued notices to Kesireddy and directed him to file a counter-affidavit. The matter has been adjourned till December 2 for the next hearing.
It may be recalled that Kesireddy and Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy were arrested by the central anti-money laundering agency in connection with a case involving irregularities in the transportation of liquor and the awarding of contracts during the tenure of the YSRCP government.
However, the Metropolitan Criminal Court Nampally had subsequently granted them bail. The ED has already attached assets worth Rs 441.63 crore from the accused.
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