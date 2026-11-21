ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Liquor Scam: Telangana HC Issues Notice To Raj Kesireddy On ED's Plea Challenging Bail

Representational image. ( IANS )

Hyderabad/Amaravati: The Telangana High Court issued a notice to Raj Kesireddy, an accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, regarding the bail granted by a lower court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached the High Court seeking the cancellation of Kesireddy's bail granted by the Nampally court on September 24.

The bench of Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy heard the matter on Friday, where the ED counsel argued that the irregularities in liquor procurement resulted in a loss of Rs 3,500 crore. It was further contended that if the accused remains at liberty on bail, he might tamper with evidence, requesting the court to cancel the bail and direct the accused to surrender.