Rs 1000 Crore Andhra Liquor Scam: Mumbai Bullion Dealer, Shell Companies, And YSRCP Links Under SIT Probe

Amaravati: A Mumbai-based bullion trader and his associate allegedly helped route at least Rs 78 crore in bribe money from Andhra Pradesh distilleries through dozens of shell companies, as part of the wider Rs 1,000‑crore liquor scam that took place during the previous YSRCP regime, investigators have found.

A local court in Andhra Pradesh has remanded accused Mumbai-based operator Anil Chokhra to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody for three days, and investigators questioned him for around six hours on Monday.

Probing officers are now attempting to map each layer of the alleged laundering chain, from distilleries to shell companies, political handlers and former officials, as part of the probe in the over Rs 1,000 crore scam.

With Chokhra’s interrogation underway, agencies are focusing on identifying all shell firms he incorporated for the alleged YSRCP members and the full list of party-linked intermediaries and officials who may have benefitted from the diverted funds.

Modus operandi

FILE - Mumbai-based operator Anil Chokhra (ETV Bharat)

According to SIT findings, several liquor distilleries in Andhra Pradesh deposited funds from their bank accounts into shell entities allegedly floated and controlled by Chokhra, acting on the instructions of bullion trader Chetan Kumar of Chamunda Bullion.

Chokhra is suspected to have withdrawn these amounts, converted them into cash and gold after deducting commission, and returned them to Kumar, who purportedly had links to financiers in Dubai, thereby masking the original source of the bribe money.

Investigators say purported shell companies such as Olwik Multiventure Private Limited, Kripati Enterprises Private Limited, Cigna Multiventures Private Limited and several other entities were used to park about Rs 78 crore routed from Andhra-based distilleries.