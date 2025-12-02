Rs 1000 Crore Andhra Liquor Scam: Mumbai Bullion Dealer, Shell Companies, And YSRCP Links Under SIT Probe
According to SIT findings, several liquor distilleries in Andhra deposited funds from their bank accounts into shell entities allegedly floated and controlled by Anil Chokhra.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
Amaravati: A Mumbai-based bullion trader and his associate allegedly helped route at least Rs 78 crore in bribe money from Andhra Pradesh distilleries through dozens of shell companies, as part of the wider Rs 1,000‑crore liquor scam that took place during the previous YSRCP regime, investigators have found.
A local court in Andhra Pradesh has remanded accused Mumbai-based operator Anil Chokhra to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody for three days, and investigators questioned him for around six hours on Monday.
Probing officers are now attempting to map each layer of the alleged laundering chain, from distilleries to shell companies, political handlers and former officials, as part of the probe in the over Rs 1,000 crore scam.
With Chokhra’s interrogation underway, agencies are focusing on identifying all shell firms he incorporated for the alleged YSRCP members and the full list of party-linked intermediaries and officials who may have benefitted from the diverted funds.
Modus operandi
According to SIT findings, several liquor distilleries in Andhra Pradesh deposited funds from their bank accounts into shell entities allegedly floated and controlled by Chokhra, acting on the instructions of bullion trader Chetan Kumar of Chamunda Bullion.
Chokhra is suspected to have withdrawn these amounts, converted them into cash and gold after deducting commission, and returned them to Kumar, who purportedly had links to financiers in Dubai, thereby masking the original source of the bribe money.
Investigators say purported shell companies such as Olwik Multiventure Private Limited, Kripati Enterprises Private Limited, Cigna Multiventures Private Limited and several other entities were used to park about Rs 78 crore routed from Andhra-based distilleries.
These entities existed largely on paper with dummy directors, allowing large transactions to flow without attracting routine scrutiny or meaningful audits, SIT officers have noted.
Distilleries under scanner
During the YSRCP tenure, Adan Distilleries, SPY Agro Industries and Leela Distilleries reportedly secured some of the biggest liquor supply orders from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).
The SIT has alleged that these three units were effectively under the control of prime accused Raj Kesireddy (A1) and co‑accused Muppidi Avinash Reddy (A7), who then diverted around Rs 78 crore from company accounts into shell firms linked to Chokhra.
Officials probing the case say this was only the first phase of diversion, with funds later moved into at least 32 more shell firms before being passed on to YSRCP-linked members. The layered routing of funds across multiple fronts was apparently designed to ensure that kickbacks linked to liquor supply orders could circulate outside regular audits and banking red flags.
SIT documents describe Anil Chokhra as a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan who was based in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, and specialised in setting up and operating shell companies.
Officials say he typically identified people in financial distress, gave them small sums of money, collected their Aadhaar and other ID proofs, and then used these credentials to register companies and open bank accounts that he controlled.
Chokhra, who allegedly converted "white" money into "black" and vice versa in return for commissions, was previously booked in several cases linked to financial offences.
Records show he was booked earlier by the Enforcement Directorate and the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing in connection with large‑scale hawala-style transfers through multiple bank accounts, and is believed to have replicated the same methods for the Andhra liquor network.
The SIT’s broader investigation has already pointed to a 'Kubera movie-style' operation (In the Kubera movie, black money is converted to white using the bank accounts opened in the names of beggars) in which a syndicate linked to the YSRCP leaders allegedly collected massive kickbacks from distilleries between 2019 and 2024 by manipulating liquor policy and supply orders.
