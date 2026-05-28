Andhra Liquor Scam Case: SIT Says Bribe Money Allegedly Funneled To Jagan's Personal Assistant K Nageswara Reddy
KNR owns 10 Acres in Tirupati District and has a stake in a car showroom in Ramavarappadu, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, according to SIT
Published : May 28, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Amaravati: The role of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's personal assistant, K. Nageswara Reddy (KNR) has come to light during the SIT investigation into the multi-crore liquor scam that allegedly took place during the YSRCP regime.
The SIT, in its chargesheet, established that Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son Mohit Reddy, the accused in this case, purchased a 47-acre land venture in Olluru, KVB Puram Mandal (Tirupati District), under the name 'KVR Infra' using funds from liquor bribes. Subsequently, they registered 10 acres of this land in the name of KNR's wife, Shashikala.
Although official records state the land was purchased at Rs 8 lakh per acre, the SIT suspects it was actually transferred to KNR as his share of the liquor bribe proceeds. The SIT claimed the open market value of this asset runs into crores of rupees.
SIT officials interrogated KNR for about 9 hours on Wednesday at their Vijayawada office regarding numerous suspicious financial transactions he carried out between 2019 and 2024. KNR reportedly did not directly answer any questions posed by the SIT officials.
Regarding questions about investments and companies, he stated he recalled no details and that his auditor would provide the necessary information. In light of this, SIT officials have asked KNR to appear for further interrogation on Thursday.
Where Did Huge Money In KNR's Wife's Account Come From?
The SIT unearthed that Rs 19.85 crore was deposited into KNR's wife's bank accounts between 2019 and 2024. When questioned, KNR reportedly told SIT officials that the amount came from his family's businesses. However, upon scrutinising the bank transactions, the SIT discovered that these deposits included money received as bribes related to liquor deals.
The SIT also uncovered that KNR acquired a 50% stake in a car showroom located in Ramavarappadu on the outskirts of Vijayawada for just Rs 2 -3 crore. When asked how he secured such a significant stake with a relatively small investment, and specifically how much of that amount was paid in cash, KNR reportedly responded that he could not recall those details.
The SIT further established that KNR had availed a loan exceeding Rs 1 crore by pledging gold as collateral. They subsequently questioned him regarding the source of the funds used to purchase that gold.
The SIT investigation revealed that KNR, in collaboration with his wife Shashikala and his brother-in-law (who resides in the USA), had established a software company registered in their names. In addition to this venture, the SIT identified several other companies registered under their names.
KNR owns flats in Hyderabad (Begumpet), Tirupati (two units), and Bengaluru (one unit). He also possesses a house in Kadapa and a flat in Vijayawada. The SIT identified that he had purchased ten acres of land in Darsi, Prakasam district. They questioned him regarding the specific dates of these acquisitions and the source of the money used for the purchases. Reports suggest that when asked about his sources of income, he provided inconsistent and incoherent responses.
How could KNR, who earned merely ₹10k to ₹15k, acquire such extensive assets?
Hailing from Kalalapuram Mandal in Kadapa district, KNR had a very humble background until he became Jagan Mohan Reddy's Additional Private Secretary. His parents ran a small tiffin stall. He worked for various newspapers. Before Jagan became Chief Minister in 2019, KNR worked at Sakshi newspaper, earning a salary of ₹10k to ₹15k. After Jagan assumed office as Chief Minister, he appointed KNR as an Additional Private Secretary, paying him up to ₹2 lakhs per month from the government exchequer. Currently, he continues to work for Jagan without drawing any salary," the SIT noted.
The agency has intensified its investigation to determine how an individual with such a meager income managed to amass assets worth crores of rupees within a span of just five years. The SIT suspects that some of these assets were acquired using illicit proceeds amassed through the liquor scam. Furthermore, the SIT believes that KNR received a share of the bribes by facilitating appointments between Jagan and the accused involved in the liquor scam, and by playing a pivotal role in meetings where these bribes were collected.
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