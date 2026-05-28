ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Liquor Scam Case: SIT Says Bribe Money Allegedly Funneled To Jagan's Personal Assistant K Nageswara Reddy

Amaravati: The role of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's personal assistant, K. Nageswara Reddy (KNR) has come to light during the SIT investigation into the multi-crore liquor scam that allegedly took place during the YSRCP regime.

The SIT, in its chargesheet, established that Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son Mohit Reddy, the accused in this case, purchased a 47-acre land venture in Olluru, KVB Puram Mandal (Tirupati District), under the name 'KVR Infra' using funds from liquor bribes. Subsequently, they registered 10 acres of this land in the name of KNR's wife, Shashikala.

Although official records state the land was purchased at Rs 8 lakh per acre, the SIT suspects it was actually transferred to KNR as his share of the liquor bribe proceeds. The SIT claimed the open market value of this asset runs into crores of rupees.

SIT officials interrogated KNR for about 9 hours on Wednesday at their Vijayawada office regarding numerous suspicious financial transactions he carried out between 2019 and 2024. KNR reportedly did not directly answer any questions posed by the SIT officials.

Regarding questions about investments and companies, he stated he recalled no details and that his auditor would provide the necessary information. In light of this, SIT officials have asked KNR to appear for further interrogation on Thursday.

Where Did Huge Money In KNR's Wife's Account Come From?

The SIT unearthed that Rs 19.85 crore was deposited into KNR's wife's bank accounts between 2019 and 2024. When questioned, KNR reportedly told SIT officials that the amount came from his family's businesses. However, upon scrutinising the bank transactions, the SIT discovered that these deposits included money received as bribes related to liquor deals.