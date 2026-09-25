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Andhra Govt Plans Dasara Celebrations At Indrakeeladri With Six CMs As Chief Guests

Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and MP Sivanath met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday and presented him with an invitation to attend the festivities. ( Eenadu )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government plans to invite the Chief Ministers of six states to the Dasara celebrations scheduled to be held from October 11 to 20 at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) have begun extending invitations to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The Chief Ministers are Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam, Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, Suvendu Adhikari of West Bengal, Mohan Charan Majhi of Odisha, Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra and Bhajan Lal Sharma of Rajasthan. All six states are governed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As part of the initiative, the minister Satya Kumar Yadav and the MP Sivanath met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday and presented him with an invitation to attend the festivities. Earlier, they held separate meetings with Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal and state Chief Secretary Kotha Ravi to extend the invitations.