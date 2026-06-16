ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra CM's Criticism Of Opposition For Defeat Of Constitutional Amendment Bill Unfair: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for being "unfair" in criticising the Opposition for defeating the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament.

The party shared an interview of Naidu on X, where he was quoted as saying that the intention of the government was absolutely clear from the beginning, and it had stated it on the floor of the House that there would be a 50% increase in seats across the states without altering the proportion of seats.

He added that there was only a matter of omission from the text of the Bill, which the Opposition unnecessarily made an issue.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed the accusation as unfair, saying the Union Home Minister Amit Shah never moved such an amendment the TDP was asking for.