Andhra CM's Criticism Of Opposition For Defeat Of Constitutional Amendment Bill Unfair: Congress
Naidu said in an interview that it was a matter of omission from the text of the Bill, which the Opposition made an issue of.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for being "unfair" in criticising the Opposition for defeating the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament.
The party shared an interview of Naidu on X, where he was quoted as saying that the intention of the government was absolutely clear from the beginning, and it had stated it on the floor of the House that there would be a 50% increase in seats across the states without altering the proportion of seats.
He added that there was only a matter of omission from the text of the Bill, which the Opposition unnecessarily made an issue.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed the accusation as unfair, saying the Union Home Minister Amit Shah never moved such an amendment the TDP was asking for.
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is being unfair to the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 16, 2026
On April 16, 2026, the TDP itself had suggested an amendment to the Constitution Amendment Bill being discussed that would make clear that the present strength of each state in the Lok… pic.twitter.com/6MO3PHsclZ
"On April 16, 2026, the TDP itself had suggested an amendment to the Constitution Amendment Bill being discussed that would make clear that the present strength of each state in the Lok Sabha would also increase by 50%. But the super-confident, super-arrogant Union Home Minister never actually moved such an amendment that the TDP was asking for," he shared on X.
"That is the REAL question — what devious game was the self-declared Chanakya — who stood brutally exposed on the evening of April 17 2026 — playing?" Ramesh asked.
Hinting at rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who decided to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), he mocked, "Now the TDP has been overshadowed by an obscure Nationalist Citizens Party of India!"
The Constitution amendment bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029, and an increase in the number of seats of the Lok Sabha, was defeated on April 17.
While 298 members voted in support of it, 230 lawmakers voted against. Of the total 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.
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