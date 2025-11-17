ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ramoji Was A Warrior Who Stood For People' : Chandrababu Naidu At Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025

Naidu recalled that Sri Ramoji Rao had the courage to sacrifice anything for the principles he believed in, using his pen to fight against corruption, exploitation, and injustice, always standing with the people. "He often told me one thing: 'If the opposition becomes weak, I will myself act as the opposition.' And he lived exactly by those words," recalled Chandrababu Naidu.

Instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao garu, the awards were launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, celebrating the 89th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group founder. The seven awardees were: Jaideep Hardikar (Journalism), Srikanth Bolla (Youth Icon), Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree (Art & Culture), Amla Ashok Ruia (Rural Development), Akash Tandon (Service to Mankind), Pallabi Ghosh (Women Achiever Award) and Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali (Science & Technology).

Seven personalities who have made a mark in their fields and helped uplift communities and advance knowledge were awarded the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 at the Ramoji Film City on Sunday.

"Like the Gnanpith, Pulitzer, and Dadasaheb Phalke awards, the Ramoji Excellence Award will stand as one of the most prestigious honours. Sri Ramoji Rao was the true embodiment of excellence. He was not just an ordinary person who became extraordinary, but someone who brought ordinary people into his organisations and shaped them into leaders," said Naidu.

Hyderabad: Sri Ramoji Rao was a warrior who fought strongly on behalf of the people, a great human being with noble values, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

He stated that the Eenadu newspaper continues to run successfully with great popularity for the last five decades. "Wherever and whenever a disaster struck in India, Sri Ramoji Rao responded immediately. He not only appealed to the public to help the victims but also donated generously from his own organisation and ensured that the contributions were used meaningfully. Whether it was in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, or Maharashtra, he always stood at the frontlines to provide relief," Naidu said and added that Sri Ramoji Rao served society immensely and made significant contributions to the Telugu language.

Inspired by Sri Ramoji Rao, Chandrababu Naidu said he is committed to doing everything he can as Chief Minister to protect and promote the interests of Telugus.

Chandrababu Naidu further recalled: "Sri Ramoji Rao was a man who created history while sitting in his room. We travelled to many countries to learn and bring back good practices, but he built greatness from right where he was. He yearned for a better society and wanted politics and business to be guided by values. That is what set Eenadu apart from other newspapers and Sri Ramoji Rao's businesses apart from others."

If we had ten people like him, Naidu said, our society could have been transformed into an ideal one. "He had extraordinary foresight, planning what needed to be done even fifty years into the future. When he built Ramoji Film City, he did not know whether shootings would actually take place there or whether tourism would grow. Despite the uncertainty, he stayed determined and created a magnificent studio that now stands as a global landmark," recalled Naidu.

Naidu added that surviving while standing up to governments was his unique quality. "No matter how difficult things became, he always stood by the people. He and his family faced hardships but never compromised on their principles. He even asked his family members to be ready for sacrifices and led by example," said the Chief Minister.

"The systems he built were not only value-based but also highly effective. I have seen many newspapers, but Eenadu is like a university. Those who have worked there have spread to every newspaper in the country. Wherever they go, they proudly say, 'We studied at the Eenadu School of Journalism. We worked in Eenadu.' I want to tell his family members and the Ramoji Group that they now carry a great responsibility," said Naidu.

Upholding the values he believed in and carrying forward his ideals will be the truest tribute to him, stated Naidu. "He inspired leaders like me to do good for the people," said Naidu.