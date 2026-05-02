ETV Bharat / bharat

Andaman Sets Guinness World Record By Unfurling Largest Underwater National Flag

Sri Vijaya Puram: The Andaman and Nicobar administration on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record by unfurling the world's largest underwater national flag at Radhanagar beach. The massive Tricolour, measuring approximately 60 by 40 metre, was deployed beneath the sea in a complex, tightly coordinated operation, involving multiple agencies and trained divers at Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island).

Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar, and Director General of Police HS Dhaliwal, along with senior officials, were present to witness the event.

Personnel from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, as well as scuba divers from various diving centres, collaborated to execute the intricate underwater unfurling. At 10.35 am, Rishi Nath, adjudicator from Guinness World Records, formally confirmed the achievement and presented the certificate to Joshi.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi praised the teams involved for their coordination and commitment, calling the feat a significant addition to the islands' record of unique accomplishments.