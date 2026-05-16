1200-Year-Old Buddhist Monastery Remains Unearthed In Bihar's Gaya; Archaeologists Discover Rare Artefacts
Excavations at a village in Bihar's Gaya district have led to discovery of a huge ancient Buddhist monastery believed to date back nearly 1200 years.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 16, 2026 at 8:11 AM IST
Patna: Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a massive ancient Buddhist monastery believed to be around 1200 years old in a village in Bihar's Gaya district. The place has evidence of a thriving human settlement dating back to the 3rd century BC and has yielded a hoard of pottery remains, idols, votive stupas and other antiquities.
The site, located at Dubba village, about 30 km southwest of Bodh Gaya and 140 km from Patna, is visibly spread across an area of about one square kilometre, but could expand with further exploration and excavation.
The discovery has been made by a team from the Department of Ancient Indian and Asian Studies at Magadh University, which started digging at the place on May 9 after obtaining an excavation licence from the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA).
Brick structures, small cells or rooms with niches in the walls, votive stupas made of bricks and stones, and idols made of stone are among the important findings. Two floors, one intact and another damaged, made of 'lime plaster' with a smooth finish on a brick foundation have also been found in the cells.
Three stone statues of Buddhist deities were found placed in a niche in a cell wall. A beautiful terracotta 'stopper' resembling a lotus bud, used to seal bottles, and many terracotta beads have also been discovered at the site.
The statues, made of black basalt stone, depict Buddhist deities, including Goddess Tara, as well as Lord Buddha in the famous 'Bhumisparsha mudra' (earth-touching pose).
The digging was preceded by a month-long surface exploration led by excavation director and Magadh University assistant professor Shanker Sharma.
"These cells or small rooms resemble those found in other ancient monasteries unearthed so far, including Nalanda Mahavihara (ancient Nalanda University). It seems the monks or scholars staying there used them for meditation and rest. The lime plaster floor shows an impeccable finish, indicating excellence in construction activities," Shanker, who had a long stint with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told ETV Bharat.
However, one of the major finds is a 35-foot-high mound that has a huge brick structure buried inside. A small part of it has been exposed, revealing an enormous terracotta brick wall. Several stone pillars have also been found strewn around the site, indicating they once supported large structures that could have been considered marvels in their time.
"As indicated by the exposed brick wall, this particular mound seems very promising. We are sure it will lead to the discovery of a major structure related to the monastery or a Buddhist temple. We will uncover it after the monsoon," Shanker said.
Talking about the site's age, the excavation director pointed out that five layers of stratification or cultural sequence could be noticed in the vertical cuts of the trenches.
The lowest or earliest layer is yielding Northern Black Polished Ware (NBPW)-associated pottery, including Black Slipped Ware, which dates back to the 3rd and 2nd centuries BC. The middle layers are from the post-Gupta period, while the top two layers are from the Pala era, which thrived between the 8th and 12th centuries AD.
"The monastery could date back to the 8th century AD and must have continued for a few centuries. We will seek the opinion of leading experts in the field after the excavation is complete and more structures and antiquities are unearthed," Shanker added.
Alka Mishra, head of the Department of Ancient Indian and Asian Studies at Magadh University and co-director of the excavation, asserted that the site could have been a major centre of the Mahayana (The Greater Vehicle) branch of Buddhism, which is characterised by its goal of enlightenment and the compassionate Bodhisattva ideal.
"We need to conduct further research on the importance of the Dubba site. It is located close to the Buddhist pilgrimage route and also the Uttarapath, and could be connected to the Buddha or one of his famous disciples in a significant way," Alka said.
Magadh University Vice-Chancellor Shashi Pratap Shahi expressed happiness over the discovery and termed it a big achievement by the faculty members, researchers and students.
"The discovery of Buddhist-era culture and archaeological remains is wonderful. Our teachers and students have done monumental work of national importance. The findings, both unearthed now and those that will be discovered later, will shed new light on Buddhism," Shahi said.
Pointing out that the finds have the potential to take the archaeological world by storm, the Vice-Chancellor said he was determined to provide full support for the excavation.
"We have already provided Rs 50 lakh for the purpose. The digging reflects our university's growing academic excellence and commitment to quality research in archaeology and heritage studies," Shahi added.
The team also comprises Magadh University faculty members Janmejay Singh, Alok Ranjan, Anoop Kumar Bhardwaj, Chandra Prakash and Vijaykant Yadav. This apart, students and several labourers are also engaged in the excavation work.
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