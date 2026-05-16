ETV Bharat / bharat

1200-Year-Old Buddhist Monastery Remains Unearthed In Bihar's Gaya; Archaeologists Discover Rare Artefacts

Patna: Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a massive ancient Buddhist monastery believed to be around 1200 years old in a village in Bihar's Gaya district. The place has evidence of a thriving human settlement dating back to the 3rd century BC and has yielded a hoard of pottery remains, idols, votive stupas and other antiquities.

The site, located at Dubba village, about 30 km southwest of Bodh Gaya and 140 km from Patna, is visibly spread across an area of about one square kilometre, but could expand with further exploration and excavation.

Excavation work at one of the 'monastery cells' at Dubba in Gaya district. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

The discovery has been made by a team from the Department of Ancient Indian and Asian Studies at Magadh University, which started digging at the place on May 9 after obtaining an excavation licence from the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA).

Brick structures, small cells or rooms with niches in the walls, votive stupas made of bricks and stones, and idols made of stone are among the important findings. Two floors, one intact and another damaged, made of 'lime plaster' with a smooth finish on a brick foundation have also been found in the cells.

Three stone statues of Buddhist deities were found placed in a niche in a cell wall. A beautiful terracotta 'stopper' resembling a lotus bud, used to seal bottles, and many terracotta beads have also been discovered at the site.

A few idols excavated at the Dubba site in Gaya district. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

The statues, made of black basalt stone, depict Buddhist deities, including Goddess Tara, as well as Lord Buddha in the famous 'Bhumisparsha mudra' (earth-touching pose).

The digging was preceded by a month-long surface exploration led by excavation director and Magadh University assistant professor Shanker Sharma.

"These cells or small rooms resemble those found in other ancient monasteries unearthed so far, including Nalanda Mahavihara (ancient Nalanda University). It seems the monks or scholars staying there used them for meditation and rest. The lime plaster floor shows an impeccable finish, indicating excellence in construction activities," Shanker, who had a long stint with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told ETV Bharat.