ETV Bharat / bharat

Ananta Maharaj Doubts Netaji's Role, Azad Hind Fauj; His Remarks Make BJP Uncomfortable

Kolkata: The politics in West Bengal has heated up again following remarks made by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray—also known as Ananta Maharaj—regarding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A fierce controversy has erupted after his statements concerning the role of the Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji's leadership, and the historical significance of the Maharaja of Cooch Behar came to light.

Alongside opposition parties, a section of the BJP has also publicly distanced itself from his comments. Ananta Maharaj, one of the saffron party's influential faces among the Rajbanshi community in north Bengal, publicly lashed out at the party during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Siliguri on Saturday.

He also courted controversy by questioning Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's role in the freedom struggle. Ananta, the leader of a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA), made the remarks after a GCPA workers' meeting at the Patharson-Madhaikhal Kali Mela grounds in Dinhata-II block, some 40km from Cooch Behar town.

"It was I who brought the BJP to West Bengal and north Bengal. A government was formed. Now, they give importance to 'dogs' but not to me; I say one thing, yet they spread a different kind of propaganda about me. Whose words should I heed? Whom should I trust? They have destroyed me in this manner," Ananta said in reply to a question on whether he had been invited to Shah's event in Siliguri.

On the demand for a separate state, he said: "Our demand is not merely about 'returning' to a state status (Cooch Behar was one a princely state which merged with the Indian Union in 1949); there are government commitments, treaties, and letters—you should read the letters. The issue is that we have become weak; that is why they honour neither the agreement nor the Constitution—they are acting unconstitutionally. Whom should I complain to? Which government? All governments are the same."

Ananta also claimed that Netaji did not have the "capability to organise and raise an army like the Azad Hind Fauj" and that it was actually a unit of British soldiers.

Ananta was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by BJP in 2023. Recently, at another workers' meeting, he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to make him Bengal's Chief Minister.