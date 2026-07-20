Ananta Maharaj Doubts Netaji's Role, Azad Hind Fauj; His Remarks Make BJP Uncomfortable
Ananta Maharaj courted controversy by questioning Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's role in the freedom struggle, reports Shubankar Saha
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Kolkata: The politics in West Bengal has heated up again following remarks made by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray—also known as Ananta Maharaj—regarding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
A fierce controversy has erupted after his statements concerning the role of the Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji's leadership, and the historical significance of the Maharaja of Cooch Behar came to light.
Alongside opposition parties, a section of the BJP has also publicly distanced itself from his comments. Ananta Maharaj, one of the saffron party's influential faces among the Rajbanshi community in north Bengal, publicly lashed out at the party during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Siliguri on Saturday.
He also courted controversy by questioning Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's role in the freedom struggle. Ananta, the leader of a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA), made the remarks after a GCPA workers' meeting at the Patharson-Madhaikhal Kali Mela grounds in Dinhata-II block, some 40km from Cooch Behar town.
"It was I who brought the BJP to West Bengal and north Bengal. A government was formed. Now, they give importance to 'dogs' but not to me; I say one thing, yet they spread a different kind of propaganda about me. Whose words should I heed? Whom should I trust? They have destroyed me in this manner," Ananta said in reply to a question on whether he had been invited to Shah's event in Siliguri.
On the demand for a separate state, he said: "Our demand is not merely about 'returning' to a state status (Cooch Behar was one a princely state which merged with the Indian Union in 1949); there are government commitments, treaties, and letters—you should read the letters. The issue is that we have become weak; that is why they honour neither the agreement nor the Constitution—they are acting unconstitutionally. Whom should I complain to? Which government? All governments are the same."
Ananta also claimed that Netaji did not have the "capability to organise and raise an army like the Azad Hind Fauj" and that it was actually a unit of British soldiers.
Ananta was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by BJP in 2023. Recently, at another workers' meeting, he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to make him Bengal's Chief Minister.
"In 2024, the Prime Minister visited the Rashmela grounds in Cooch Behar. The PM took me aside to the restroom and said, 'Maharaj, do not be displeased; you are the one who will lead Bengal,'" Ananta claimed.
Observers said Ananta was once a key ally of the BJP. Activists of his organisation would pack rally grounds with yellow flags whenever Modi or Shah campaigned in Cooch Behar.
However, observers note that the distance between Ananta and the BJP has been widening steadily. "In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ananta did not campaign actively for BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik, who was defeated by Trinamool Congress nominee Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia," said a source.
Leaders from various political parties have reacted sharply to this remark. Former Forward Bloc MP Nripen Roy stated, "This comment amounts to a distortion of history. Ananta Maharaj has no moral right to make such remarks about a national hero like Netaji. He has exploited the sentiments of the Rajbanshi community to serve his own political interests."
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh remarked, "Netaji is the pride not just of Bengal, but of the entire nation. His contribution to the freedom struggle is undeniable. No political statement that insults him can be accepted. We strongly condemn this remark."
The most significant reaction has come from within the BJP itself. North Bengal Development Minister Nisith Pramanik said, "I do not know why Ananta Maharaj made this comment. Personally, I do not endorse this statement. Netaji is one of the country's greatest freedom fighters."
However, the BJP's Cooch Behar district leadership declined to comment publicly on the matter. No official response had been issued by the state BJP either, up to the time of writing this report.
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