Anant Ambani Offers Prayers At Tirumala, Announces Reliance Will Donate 25 EV Buses To TTD
Anant Ambani visited Tirumala, offered prayers, donated his hair and announced Reliance’s support for TTD’s electric bus initiative.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Tirumala: Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on Sunday offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Hills and donated his hair.
During his visit, Ambani also announced that Reliance Industries will donate 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to the temple administration and will also cover the salaries and other allowances of the 50 drivers required to operate these buses.
Additionally, Reliance Industries will assist the temple administration in setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to ensure smooth operations of the buses, Anant Ambani announced.
Dressed in traditional attire, Anant Ambani took part in the temple rituals. He offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and participated in the early morning Suprabhata Seva and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Temple priests welcomed him with Vedic blessings and presented him with the sacred Theertha Prasadam.
Earlier, on June 12, Anant Ambani visited the temple with his father, Mukesh Ambani. Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Merchant, was also present. The family offered prayers at the temple. The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines.
Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.
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