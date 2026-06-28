ETV Bharat / bharat

Anant Ambani Offers Prayers At Tirumala, Announces Reliance Will Donate 25 EV Buses To TTD

Tirumala: Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on Sunday offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Hills and donated his hair.

During his visit, Ambani also announced that Reliance Industries will donate 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to the temple administration and will also cover the salaries and other allowances of the 50 drivers required to operate these buses.

Additionally, Reliance Industries will assist the temple administration in setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to ensure smooth operations of the buses, Anant Ambani announced.