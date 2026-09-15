Anand Vihar Shooting: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused, Girlfriend From Rajasthan
Shahdara DCP said a special team went to Ajmer to locate Appu and Afreen, who had informed him about the precise location of the victims.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
New Delhi: In a breakthrough in the shooting incident outside a cafe in the Anand Vihar area of Shahdara, the Delhi police arrested the main accused and his girlfriend from Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.
Two pistols and a scooter used in the crime were recovered from the accused, identified as Attu of Delhi's Nizamabad and Afreen.
Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said the Anand Vihar police station received information from a hospital on Friday about two youths, identified as Afsar and Ishan, injured in gunfire.
"Given the sensitivity of the case, the police began examining technical surveillance data and CCTV footage from the area. It was found that the main accused had fled to Ajmer. A special team of Delhi police went to Ajmer and apprehended Attu during a raid," he said.
Attu revealed during interrogation that he had an altercation with Sameer, an associate of the victims, and fired at them for revenge. While Sameer managed to escape during the firing, his two associates — Afsar and Ishan — sustained bullet injuries, the DCP said.
The investigation revealed that Afreen had informed Attu about the victims' precise location and provided him shelter after the incident. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Afreen as well.
Meena said the raid was conducted by a team comprising Anand Vihar SHO Manish, inspector Ashish, and ATF inspector Arjun.
Meanwhile, continuous raids are being conducted to locate the third accused, Muzammil, who was driving the scooter during the incident.
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