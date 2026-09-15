ETV Bharat / bharat

Anand Vihar Shooting: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused, Girlfriend From Rajasthan

New Delhi: In a breakthrough in the shooting incident outside a cafe in the Anand Vihar area of Shahdara, the Delhi police arrested the main accused and his girlfriend from Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

Two pistols and a scooter used in the crime were recovered from the accused, identified as Attu of Delhi's Nizamabad and Afreen.

Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said the Anand Vihar police station received information from a hospital on Friday about two youths, identified as Afsar and Ishan, injured in gunfire.

"Given the sensitivity of the case, the police began examining technical surveillance data and CCTV footage from the area. It was found that the main accused had fled to Ajmer. A special team of Delhi police went to Ajmer and apprehended Attu during a raid," he said.