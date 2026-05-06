ETV Bharat / bharat

Power Of One Vote: Anand Mahindra Highlights Dramatic One-Vote Victory In Tamil Nadu Assembly Results 2026

The image he referred to shows a constituency where over 1.66 lakh votes were polled between the top two candidates - yet the final result was decided by just one vote.

Reacting to the result, Mahindra posted on X, "The results of the recent state elections have been dramatic by any measure. But for me, this image will remain the most unforgettable outcome of the elections".

On counting day on May 4, DMK minister KR Periakaruppan was ahead of TVK candidate in Tiruppattur assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district by 30 votes. But fate had other plans. Tables turned in the final round, and Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur seat by just one vote. His rival, Seenivasa Sethupathy of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 83,375 votes, while Periakaruppan finished with 83,374, showing how one ballot made a difference. On the other hand, BJP candidate KC Thirumaran came a distant third with 29,054 votes, trailing the winner by more than 54,000 votes.

Emphasising the significance of the moment, Mahindra added, "More than 166,000 votes were cast between the two leading candidates in this constituency in Tamil Nadu. And history was changed by just one vote".

Calling it a lesson in democratic participation, he further remarked, ''This image should be shown in every school in the country & perhaps around the world. So that every child understands that when they grow up, the greatest power they may possess is the Power of One''.

He concluded with a message on civic responsibility: ''The power of their one vote.'' The post has since gone viral, with many echoing the sentiment that the episode serves as a powerful reminder of the value of every ballot in a democracy. Observers note that while such narrow margins are rare, they underline the critical importance of voter participation and awareness in shaping electoral outcomes.