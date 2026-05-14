ETV Bharat / bharat

Analysis | Red Fort Blast And New Terror Tactics By AQIS In India

NSG team investigate the spot of the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The 7,500-page National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet in the Red Fort blast case has highlighted the expanding presence of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and its affiliated networks within India.

The November 10, 2025, attack in the national capital, which killed 11 and injured several others, “was not an isolated act of terror”. Investigators believe it was part of a broader ideological and operational effort by AQIS-linked groups aiming to revive “jihadist violence” in the country.

According to the NIA chargesheet filed before the special court at Patiala House, the conspiracy was orchestrated by operatives linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot aligned with AQIS ideology. The probe alleges that a radicalised network of educated professionals, including doctors and religious figures, regrouped after a failed attempt to travel to Afghanistan and launched what they termed “Operation Heavenly Hind", aimed at overthrowing India’s democratic system and establishing Sharia rule.

Police on guard at Red Fort Blast site (IANS)

‘Significant evolution in the AQIS threat landscape in India’

Security experts say the case reflects a significant evolution in the AQIS threat landscape in India. Unlike earlier terror networks dependent on cross-border infiltration from Pakistan, AQIS has increasingly attempted to build indigenous cells by exploiting online radicalisation, encrypted communication platforms and ideological propaganda targeting educated youth.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Yashovardhan Jha Azad termed the development as a very dangerous sign where educated people are getting motivated, and this has been happening only because of radicalisation.

"Radicalisation is a very dangerous thing. Even ISIS, for example, motivated people from Kerala. And the youngsters were motivated by the internet, averting direct physical contact,” said Azad.

AQIS was formally announced in September 2014 by the slain Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri as a regional branch intended to expand Al-Qaeda’s influence across India, Bangladesh, Myanmar and parts of South Asia. The outfit sought to tap into local grievances while positioning itself as an alternative to the then-rising Islamic State terror network.

Multiple arrests and modules busted across the country

Indian agencies initially viewed AQIS as having limited operational capability inside the country, but over the last decade, multiple arrests and modules busted across several states have demonstrated persistent attempts to establish sleeper networks.

Azad said that the youngsters who had gone to the ISIS fighting areas were some of whom died, and many got scared and came back.

“And from their interrogation, we were able to find out that this radicalisation, which is coming through the internet, is a very serious issue,” said Azad.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

“Now when the terror agencies try to recruit, they introduce all kinds of allure, whether it is AQIS, Let, JeM or anything that depends on indoctrination. And this indoctrination is coming through various ways, and that is why you have sleeper cells which get activated whenever required by the terror outfits,” Azad added.

As per data available with the security agencies, more than 70 suspected AQIS-linked operatives and sympathisers have been arrested in India since 2015. Cases linked to AQIS influence or recruitment have surfaced in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Major AQIS-linked cases emerged in 2015.