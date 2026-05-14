Analysis | Red Fort Blast And New Terror Tactics By AQIS In India
Experts say that when the terror outfits try to recruit, they introduce all kinds of allure, depending on indoctrination, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The 7,500-page National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet in the Red Fort blast case has highlighted the expanding presence of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and its affiliated networks within India.
The November 10, 2025, attack in the national capital, which killed 11 and injured several others, “was not an isolated act of terror”. Investigators believe it was part of a broader ideological and operational effort by AQIS-linked groups aiming to revive “jihadist violence” in the country.
According to the NIA chargesheet filed before the special court at Patiala House, the conspiracy was orchestrated by operatives linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot aligned with AQIS ideology. The probe alleges that a radicalised network of educated professionals, including doctors and religious figures, regrouped after a failed attempt to travel to Afghanistan and launched what they termed “Operation Heavenly Hind", aimed at overthrowing India’s democratic system and establishing Sharia rule.
‘Significant evolution in the AQIS threat landscape in India’
Security experts say the case reflects a significant evolution in the AQIS threat landscape in India. Unlike earlier terror networks dependent on cross-border infiltration from Pakistan, AQIS has increasingly attempted to build indigenous cells by exploiting online radicalisation, encrypted communication platforms and ideological propaganda targeting educated youth.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, former special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Yashovardhan Jha Azad termed the development as a very dangerous sign where educated people are getting motivated, and this has been happening only because of radicalisation.
"Radicalisation is a very dangerous thing. Even ISIS, for example, motivated people from Kerala. And the youngsters were motivated by the internet, averting direct physical contact,” said Azad.
AQIS was formally announced in September 2014 by the slain Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri as a regional branch intended to expand Al-Qaeda’s influence across India, Bangladesh, Myanmar and parts of South Asia. The outfit sought to tap into local grievances while positioning itself as an alternative to the then-rising Islamic State terror network.
Multiple arrests and modules busted across the country
Indian agencies initially viewed AQIS as having limited operational capability inside the country, but over the last decade, multiple arrests and modules busted across several states have demonstrated persistent attempts to establish sleeper networks.
Azad said that the youngsters who had gone to the ISIS fighting areas were some of whom died, and many got scared and came back.
“And from their interrogation, we were able to find out that this radicalisation, which is coming through the internet, is a very serious issue,” said Azad.
“Now when the terror agencies try to recruit, they introduce all kinds of allure, whether it is AQIS, Let, JeM or anything that depends on indoctrination. And this indoctrination is coming through various ways, and that is why you have sleeper cells which get activated whenever required by the terror outfits,” Azad added.
As per data available with the security agencies, more than 70 suspected AQIS-linked operatives and sympathisers have been arrested in India since 2015. Cases linked to AQIS influence or recruitment have surfaced in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.
Major AQIS-linked cases emerged in 2015.
One of the earliest major AQIS-linked cases emerged in 2015, when the NIA busted a terror module operating from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi that was allegedly planning attacks and recruitment activities. Several accused were later convicted under the UAPA.
In 2016 and 2017, investigators detected AQIS propaganda dissemination networks in West Bengal and Karnataka, where social media platforms were allegedly used to recruit youth.
The threat became more visible in Jammu & Kashmir after the emergence of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in 2017 under the leadership of Zakir Musa, a former Hizbul Mujahideen commander who openly aligned himself with Al-Qaeda ideology.
Unlike Pakistan-backed groups focused on Kashmir’s territorial dispute, AGuH framed its struggle as part of a global jihadist movement. Though Musa was killed in an encounter in 2019, intelligence agencies warned that the ideology survived through decentralised online networks.
Red Fort blast investigation validates concerns
The Red Fort blast investigation appears to validate those concerns. Investigators allege that the accused revived AGuH in 2022 through a clandestine meeting in Srinagar and gradually expanded operations beyond Kashmir into states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The alleged use of highly educated individuals, including doctors and technical experts, has alarmed security agencies.
The NIA chargesheet indicates that the accused allegedly manufactured Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) explosives, tested drone-mounted IEDs and procured sophisticated components through online platforms, reflecting a shift towards technologically adaptive terror methods.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former director general of Uttar Pradesh police, Sulkhan Singh, also admitted that the exposure of AQIS involvement in the Red Fort blast case is a very dangerous trend.
Stating that AQIS differs from older jihadist outfits in its long-term strategic approach, Singh said, “Groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba focused largely on cross-border fidayeen attacks, whereas AQIS attempts ideological penetration through digital ecosystems, encrypted forums and targeted indoctrination.”
“The chargesheet into the Red Fort blast case has once again highlighted the emerging threat of international terrorist organisations like Al Qaeda in India,” Singh added.
India’s concern over AQIS also intensified after the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Intelligence agencies feared that the changed geopolitical environment could embolden jihadist organisations operating in South Asia. Several Indian investigations since then have pointed to attempts by radicalised youth to travel to Afghanistan or establish contact with extremist handlers abroad.
Rising link between online radicalisation and domestic terrorism
The Red Fort blast case also underlines the growing convergence between online radicalisation and domestic terror logistics. According to the NIA, the accused procured chemicals, electronic circuits and specialised laboratory equipment from both online and offline sources while maintaining covert communication channels.
Investigators recovered explosive material, weapons and electronic evidence from multiple states, suggesting a wider support infrastructure.
Stating that the AQIS threat lies not merely in large-scale attacks, Azad said, “It tries to inspire decentralised lone actors and self-radicalised cells. Unlike earlier terror organisations with rigid command structures, AQIS-inspired modules can function with ideological guidance alone, making detection more difficult.”
The chargesheet exposed the larger conspiracy of major terror outfits like the AQIS, said Azad.
Highlighting the security sensitivity associated with this kind of radicalisation, Azad said, “For anti-radicalisation efforts, it’s not only the police who act; the anti-radicalisation initiative should be at the schools, colleges, etc. Even the chief ministers should call people, especially the youths, and interact with them. We need interaction with vulnerable groups more and more."
Although over the past few years, the NIA and state anti-terror squads have intensified monitoring of encrypted messaging platforms, darknet activity and online propaganda channels linked to AQIS and allied groups, preventing physical terror attacks while simultaneously countering extremist narratives circulating online have become the two major challenges for the security agencies.
Significantly, the Red Fort blast chargesheet, backed by 588 oral testimonies, more than 395 documentary records and extensive forensic evidence, is being viewed as one of the most detailed terror investigations in recent years.
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