ETV Bharat / bharat

Analysis: Following Split Of 6 MPs, Shiv Sena Will Emerges As Leading Party In Lok Sabha From Mahayuti

Mumbai: June is the month for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Right now, he pulled a coup by breaking six Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). However, this is not the first time Shinde has pulled such a political coup d'état.

On June 30, 2022, Shinde had left the undivided Shiv Sena with a majority of legislators, corporators and party workers, toppling the tri-party alliance of Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). This alliance included the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena. Shinde was immediately made Maharashtra Chief Minister till 2024.

Following the rebellion, Shiv Sena has been on par with a national party - the Congress - which is in existence for over 100 years. Since 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has engineered clear splits in powerful regional political parties, cutting erstwhile powerful leaders down to size.

After the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party too was split, with the majority being with the late Ajit Pawar. In West Bengal, a group of MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have decided to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, many questions are being asked, like: Is the politics of power playing out, and are the voters being ignored? With every split, the loyalists of these parties are thrown into confusion. Their leaders may change symbols, colours and ideologies; for the voters, it is the commitment to fulfilling public work and helping them get the benefits of the government schemes.

When the BJP was the smaller party in the earlier times of the saffron alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP, during late Balasaheb Thackeray's era, there was conflict and distrust.

Sachin Sawant, the General Secretary, Spokesperson and In-charge Communications of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, told ETV Bharat, " Shinde seems to be wanting to take advantage of the conflict between Devendra Fadnavis and the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah."

"There is an internal conflict within the Mahayuti, and it will gradually become more visible. Fadnavis has created many enemies for himself. Now it is becoming clear why Shinde keeps visiting Delhi frequently. Shiv Sena is actually Shah’s Sena. In Maharashtra, everyone is interested in becoming the number one leader. They have little concern for the people’s mandate or public opinion," said Sawant.

Leaders in Shiv Sena are happy with the fact their party has become formidable, and Shiv Sena (UBT) is left powerless. After Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut threatened to take this battle to the courts and the streets, asking their party workers to conduct 'Operation Tudva' (Operation kick them), Shiv Sena asked Raut and Uddhav Thackeray to introspect instead of blaming the MPs for falling for the large amount of money.

"Instead of blaming us, Uddhav Thackeray should introspect. He should ask himself why people are upset with him and why his leaders and party workers are leaving him," Shiv Sena leader and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske said.

"Uddhav Thackeray has abandoned the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and has aligned himself with the Congress. This has led to growing discontent among Shiv Sainiks and the public. The situation has reached a point where even his corporators in Mumbai may not continue to remain with him," added Mhaskhe.