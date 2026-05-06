ETV Bharat / bharat

Analysis: As Bengal Chooses BJP, Will Jharkhand Continue To Block Saffron Sweep In East India?

Ranchi: What is going to be the impact of the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand? This is the question that has started doing the rounds as Jharkhand is the lone Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bastion that stands sandwiched between the BJP-ruled Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The West Bengal victory has given a fresh impetus to the BJP’s goal of eastern expansion. The victory is bound to stir the political pot in the neighbouring Jharkhand, which becomes all the more important for the opposition parties in power there.

There is considerable pressure on the Hemant Soren-led government. In recent months, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) leader’s frequent visits to Delhi, internal speculation within the ruling alliance in the state and complaints about delays in the release of central funds have set tongues wagging despite the Congress repeatedly claiming that the JMM-led alliance in the state is 'rock-solid'. But the detractors continue to point towards the disagreements between the Congress and the JMM over the Rajya Sabha and Assam elections. Furthermore, several Congress leaders have questioned their own government on several issues.

This has led to speculations about the state being put under a saffron siege. However, JMM’s Central General Secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya, compares Jharkhand to a kiwifruit. He said, "Kiwi is most effective in tackling platelet deficiency in the body. The fruit is brown on the outside and light green on the inside. This green colour increases platelets.”

He underlined, "Despite being surrounded by the BJP governments in the neighbouring states, the JMM will work like kiwifruit to increase the platelets of the opposition."

Reacting to the Bengal election results, Congress Vice President Satish Paul Munjani said, "The BJP has won in the state through discrimination, religious frenzy and misuse of agencies." He said that despite the BJP-ruled states surrounding Jharkhand, the saffron party's strategy will not succeed in Jharkhand as the Grand Alliance government is "moving forward with the interests of tribals, indigenous people, women, farmers and all sections of society in mind".

Jharkhand’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Secretary, Ramkumar Yadav, feels that all the opposition parties will unite to prevent the BJP from coming to power in Jharkhand. He said that the situation was different in West Bengal, where the BJP seized power with the help of agencies and paramilitary forces. "But this will not be allowed to happen in Jharkhand," he claimed.

Political analysts believe that the encirclement of Jharkhand by the BJP governments in all its neighbouring states is likely to have a direct impact on Jharkhand's internal politics.

A chronicler of political developments in Jharkhand, Madhukar, pointed out that while Jharkhand may appear as a political island on the map, the BJP’s victories in its neighbouring states will have only a limited impact.

“Hemant Soren (JMM) and the BJP have different voter bases here. The BJP had previously attempted to bring Hemant Soren to its side through pressure from central agencies, but a JMM-BJP alliance would not be suitable for long-term political success,” he said.