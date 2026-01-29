With Ajit Pawar Gone, NCP Faces Questions Over Leadership, Mahayuti Alliance Role
Mumbai: The demise of Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a sudden air crash in Baramati has not only left a void in the Pawar family but has also sent a wave of tremors in the corridors of Mantralaya making the situation tense and uncertain.
As the smoke clears from the crash site in Baramati, power politics is already setting in with clinical reality. The linchpin of the Mahayuti with 41 MLAs, Ajit Pawar was the key member. With the ‘dada’ of Maharashtra politics gone, the question is not who will lead his faction but will the faction survive the impending strain between reconciliation and replacement.
Pawar served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra over multiple terms, and was the president of the NCP faction that split from the original party in July 2023. His faction held 41 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. His entry into the Mahayuti alliance was reportedly conditional on his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, a post he held until his death.
The ruling alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, currently holds a majority in the state assembly. The BJP holds 132 seats, the Shiv Sena holds 57 seats, and the NCP holds 41 seats. A total of 145 seats are required to form the government.
Uncertainty Over NCP Leadership and Merger
The immediate political consequence is the vacuum in the NCP faction's leadership. Prior to his death, talks between Ajit Pawar and his uncle, Sharad Pawar, the founder of the original NCP, had indicated a potential merger of the two factions.
Nawab Malik, a former Cabinet minister of the NCP, stated that the situation is currently unclear, with questions arising over the party presidency and the future of the proposed merger.
"Now, I can not predict how politics will take shape. But it is everyone's wish that the entire family and the two parties should come together," Malik said.
Future Of Mahayuti Alliance
The NCP's position within the Mahayuti alliance is now under scrutiny. The opposition has suggested that the BJP may not continue to allocate the Deputy Chief Minister post to the NCP and could potentially reduce the party's role in the government.
A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, voices emerged within his party NCP on Thursday for a state cabinet berth for his wife Sunetra, while rival factions spoke of reconciliation and taking forward merger talks.
Clyde Crasto of the NCP stated that the BJP may no longer feel compelled to retain the Deputy Chief Minister post for the NCP, as the condition for Mr. Pawar's split and entry into the alliance has been removed.
Regarding succession, Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, is a Member of Parliament, and his son, Parth Pawar, is not currently considered a leading candidate for the party's top post due to the presence of other senior leaders.
Political observer Pratap Asbe noted that the party may lack the time and resources to groom a novice leader at this juncture.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders also suggested that Sunetra Pawar should step forward and lead the outfit, which is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP.
Senior NCP leader and FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal said it is people's wish that late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, a Rajya Sabha member, be inducted into the state ministry.
Asked about the NCP's future after the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, who was also the party president, Zirwal told reporters that people want "vahini" (sister-in-law, referring to Sunetra Pawar) to be made a cabinet member.
"We will talk to our leadership about it (inducting Sunetra in cabinet) and take a decision,'' Zirwal, who was a close confidant of Ajit Pawar, said after the late politician's funeral in his hometown Baramati in Pune district.
To a question on the possible merger of the rival groups, ruling ally NCP and Opposition NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), he noted, ''The two factions are already together (for local body polls). Everyone has realised that there was no point in remaining scattered and we have to be together.'' NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik emphasised that final decision on the merger was to be taken by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP).
Another NCP leader and Ajit Pawar confidante, Pramod Hindurao, maintained Sunetra Pawar should carry forward the legacy of her husband and take care of party workers.
Sunetra Pawar, who fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on an NCP ticket, had lost to Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) working president and Sharad Pawar's daughter, in Baramati.
NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that it was too early to discuss political issues when everyone is in shock over Ajit Pawar's sudden demise. Bhujbal and his party colleague Praful Patel, who is NCP working president, visited Baramati for Ajit Pawar's funeral and also called on Sunetra Pawar to offer condolences.
NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse claimed a decision to merge both factions had been taken after two- and-a-half months of deliberations with the consent of Sharad Pawar. Several rounds of talks had taken place and eight days ago it was decided to fight the February 5 Zilla Parishad polls on the clock symbol (of NCP), he said, adding the final call on the merger was to be announced after the elections.
"Now with the sudden turn of events, there is confusion on what will happen (on merger front). We have to wait for some days for clarity," said another NCP (SP) leader, who didn't wish to be named.
State NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde said Ajit Pawar had himself spoken about sitting together and taking a decision on unification of the two NCPs after municipal and local body polls in Maharashtra.
Preliminary talks had already taken place in regard to merger, Shinde stated. ''When we had met for an alliance of the two parties for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation elections (which took place on January 15), he (Ajit) had said lets sit together and discuss (merger) after Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls (scheduled on February 5)," he said.
"Ajit dada (elder brother) was an emotional man and wanted the two factions to come together and the (Pawar) family to remain united. He had felt enough was enough. If the family and parties want a reconciliation, we have no problem. Now, we have to see if we can fulfil what became his last wish," Shinde said.
Asked if the NCP (SP) was ready to join the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP, Shinde evaded a direct reply. "Nothing can be said as of now. Lets see if there is a positive outcome of efforts towards fulfilling Ajit dada's wish (of merger). The issue of whether NCP (SP) leaders would like to be in the ruling alliance can be discussed later,'' he insisted.
However, the road ahead looks a little more uphill for the next generation of the Pawar’s – Parth and Jay, Ahit’s two sons. Two sons still appear political novices and If the party looks beyond the family to maintain its clout in the cabinet, three heavyweights emerge.
Chhagan Bhujbal, a powerful OBC leader, commands seniority and respect. A master strategist and organisation man is Sunil Tatkare. The man likely to be chosen as National President to manage relationships in Delhi is Praful Patel.
Is Uncle a Factor for Merger? The future of the proposed merger with Sharad Pawar’s original NCP is perhaps the most exciting development. Prior to the crash, back-channel communication happened on a “formula” that said Supriya Sule will handle Delhi, while Ajit will take charge of Maharashtra. With Ajit out of the picture, the 41 MLAs are at a crossroads.
NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade said Ajit Pawar had called him 2-3 times and urged him to speak to Sharad Pawar for unification of the two groups. "We were to come together on December 12, Pawar saheb's birthday, but that didn't happen," Kakade said.
In July 2023, Ajit Pawar had joined the then-Eknath Shinde-led government, triggering a split in the NCP co-founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar. (with inputs from Prajakta Pol)
