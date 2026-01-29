ETV Bharat / bharat

With Ajit Pawar Gone, NCP Faces Questions Over Leadership, Mahayuti Alliance Role

By Neeta Kolhatkar

Mumbai: The demise of Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a sudden air crash in Baramati has not only left a void in the Pawar family but has also sent a wave of tremors in the corridors of Mantralaya making the situation tense and uncertain.

As the smoke clears from the crash site in Baramati, power politics is already setting in with clinical reality. The linchpin of the Mahayuti with 41 MLAs, Ajit Pawar was the key member. With the ‘dada’ of Maharashtra politics gone, the question is not who will lead his faction but will the faction survive the impending strain between reconciliation and replacement.

Pawar served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra over multiple terms, and was the president of the NCP faction that split from the original party in July 2023. His faction held 41 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. His entry into the Mahayuti alliance was reportedly conditional on his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, a post he held until his death.

The ruling alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, currently holds a majority in the state assembly. The BJP holds 132 seats, the Shiv Sena holds 57 seats, and the NCP holds 41 seats. A total of 145 seats are required to form the government.

Uncertainty Over NCP Leadership and Merger

The immediate political consequence is the vacuum in the NCP faction's leadership. Prior to his death, talks between Ajit Pawar and his uncle, Sharad Pawar, the founder of the original NCP, had indicated a potential merger of the two factions.

Nawab Malik, a former Cabinet minister of the NCP, stated that the situation is currently unclear, with questions arising over the party presidency and the future of the proposed merger.

"Now, I can not predict how politics will take shape. But it is everyone's wish that the entire family and the two parties should come together," Malik said.

Future Of Mahayuti Alliance

The NCP's position within the Mahayuti alliance is now under scrutiny. The opposition has suggested that the BJP may not continue to allocate the Deputy Chief Minister post to the NCP and could potentially reduce the party's role in the government.

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, voices emerged within his party NCP on Thursday for a state cabinet berth for his wife Sunetra, while rival factions spoke of reconciliation and taking forward merger talks.

Clyde Crasto of the NCP stated that the BJP may no longer feel compelled to retain the Deputy Chief Minister post for the NCP, as the condition for Mr. Pawar's split and entry into the alliance has been removed.

Regarding succession, Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, is a Member of Parliament, and his son, Parth Pawar, is not currently considered a leading candidate for the party's top post due to the presence of other senior leaders.

Political observer Pratap Asbe noted that the party may lack the time and resources to groom a novice leader at this juncture.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders also suggested that Sunetra Pawar should step forward and lead the outfit, which is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP.

Senior NCP leader and FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal said it is people's wish that late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, a Rajya Sabha member, be inducted into the state ministry.