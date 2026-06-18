‘An Innovative Idea…’: SC On Plea For National Digital Registry Of Legal Professions
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana observed the innovative idea could be implemented with the help of technology.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 18, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre, the Bar Council of India, and others on a plea for establishing a national digital registry of legal professions, including a unique national advocate identifier for every enrolled lawyer, to curb fake practitioners.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. Advocates Vipin Nair and Prashant Kumar appeared for the petitioner, the Bar Association of India (BAI).
The bench observed that the idea appeared innovative and could be implemented with the help of technology.
The petition, filed by BAI, has also sought a direction to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to frame a social media and digital conduct code under Section 49 of the Advocates Act, 1961.
During the hearing, the CJI stressed the need to strengthen the young members of the Bar. He stressed that they must be encouraged and strengthening the young members of the Bar is the best approach.
Petitioner's counsel drew the court’s attention to the issue of a social media and digital conduct code for lawyers. The bench said it had come across some “nasty comments” on digital platforms.
“We will show you some of these samples. What kind of nasty comments and statements are being made, and we are sure they have nothing to do with the law,” the CJI said.
The bench, “They (advocates) will not indulge in all this. Those who are doing it and are defaming the profession, they may not be really professionals.”
The CJI pointed out that in some high courts and even in some district courts, young members of the Bar have formed associations. He added that they were engaging in constructive academic activities and discussions on legal issues.
The bench also observed that law universities must be impleaded as parties in the matter. The BAI’s counsel responded that they have already made the UGC a party respondent in the plea.
The plea stated that India has approximately 1.8 million enrolled advocates, and there is no single, publicly verifiable, real-time national record of who among them is genuinely enrolled, holds verified qualifications, and is in good standing. The plea noted that this structural opacity has enabled fraudulent enrolments to persist undetected and unaddressed at scale.
The plea argued that a permanent, technology-driven national infrastructure—the National Digital Registry for the Legal Profession of India (NDRLP)—is required.
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