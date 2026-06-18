ETV Bharat / bharat

‘An Innovative Idea…’: SC On Plea For National Digital Registry Of Legal Professions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre, the Bar Council of India, and others on a plea for establishing a national digital registry of legal professions, including a unique national advocate identifier for every enrolled lawyer, to curb fake practitioners.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. Advocates Vipin Nair and Prashant Kumar appeared for the petitioner, the Bar Association of India (BAI).

The bench observed that the idea appeared innovative and could be implemented with the help of technology.

The petition, filed by BAI, has also sought a direction to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to frame a social media and digital conduct code under Section 49 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

During the hearing, the CJI stressed the need to strengthen the young members of the Bar. He stressed that they must be encouraged and strengthening the young members of the Bar is the best approach.

Petitioner's counsel drew the court’s attention to the issue of a social media and digital conduct code for lawyers. The bench said it had come across some “nasty comments” on digital platforms.