ETV Bharat / bharat

AN-32 Crash: IAF Pays Final Respect To Fallen Airmen, Mortal Remains Of Three Flown To Hometowns

Security personnel and others stand near damaged remains of a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed while landing, in Jorhat district, Assam. ( (@AjayTamtaBJP /X via PTI Photo) )

Jorhat: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday paid last respects to five air warriors who died in the crash of an AN-32 transport aircraft at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday. It also deployed special aircraft to transport the mortal remains of three of the personnel.

The Air Force's transport aircraft C-130J took off today with the mortal remains of Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, and Agniveervayu Danish Alam to their hometowns of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Gaya, and Bhojpur in Bihar for their final rites, officials said.

The AN-32 transport aircraft crashed and caught fire while attempting to land at the Jorhat airbase on Saturday. The emergency response teams activated immediately but found no surviving members.

The Air Force later confirmed the death of five personnel in the crash and expressed condolences to their families. Apart from Squadron Leader Prashant, Flight Lieutenant Shubham, and Agniveervayu Danish, other deceased airmen were identified as Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Sergeant Jitendra Sharma.

“IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief,” said a statement.