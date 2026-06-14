AN-32 Crash: IAF Pays Final Respect To Fallen Airmen, Mortal Remains Of Three Flown To Hometowns
Five Indian Air Force personnel died in an AN-32 crash at Jorhat, Assam. Mortal remains of three were flown to hometowns for final rites.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Jorhat: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday paid last respects to five air warriors who died in the crash of an AN-32 transport aircraft at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday. It also deployed special aircraft to transport the mortal remains of three of the personnel.
The Air Force's transport aircraft C-130J took off today with the mortal remains of Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, and Agniveervayu Danish Alam to their hometowns of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Gaya, and Bhojpur in Bihar for their final rites, officials said.
The AN-32 transport aircraft crashed and caught fire while attempting to land at the Jorhat airbase on Saturday. The emergency response teams activated immediately but found no surviving members.
The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026
Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.… pic.twitter.com/9SmOjtS5mU
The Air Force later confirmed the death of five personnel in the crash and expressed condolences to their families. Apart from Squadron Leader Prashant, Flight Lieutenant Shubham, and Agniveervayu Danish, other deceased airmen were identified as Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Sergeant Jitendra Sharma.
“IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief,” said a statement.
At the Kayamnagar village of Bhojpur district, 22‑year‑old Agniveervayu airman Alam's family is in deep mourning, waiting for his remains.
The only son of Mohammad Farooq Alam and Akhtari Begum, Alam is survived by his two elder sisters, Shagufta Parveen and Ghazala Parveen. His father works in a private company, while his mother is a homemaker.
Similar scenes are witnessed at the hometown of other air warriors, including Squadron Leader Prashant, Flight Lieutenant Shubham, Sergeant Jitendra and Agniveervayu Khemaram, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
Squadron Leader Prashant’s death in the Assam crash sparked widespread mourning in his hometown Selaqui. The 32-year-old officer is recently married and the only son of his parents – retired army personnel father Umesh Singh and homemaker mother Brijesh Devi, who are now devastated after hearing the shocking news.
Prashant served nearly eight years in the IAF while earning great respect in his state, where public figures and social groups paid tribute, honouring his bravery and dedication.
Jitendra, who joined the Air Force in 2014, was the youngest of three siblings. He was raised by his mother and brothers after their father’s death 12 years ago.
Known for his dedication and hard work, he recently returned from leave and was preparing for marriage. The news of death was shocking for the family and the local community, who gathered to offer condolences and support.
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