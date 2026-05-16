ETV Bharat / bharat

6000 KM In 6 Days Non-Stop: Amur Falcons Satellite-Tagged In Manipur Return From Somalia After Four Months

New Delhi: In a promising development with regard to bird conservation in India, two of the three amur falcons satellite-tagged in Manipur in November last year, are returning from Southern Africa traveling nearly 6000 km in six days with one of them headed to west coast of India.

Taking to X, Minister For Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said the three Amur Falcons were satellite-tagged in their stopover site (Chiuluan) in Tamenglong district of Manipur in November 2025.

Having completed more than four months in their nonbreeding grounds in Southern Africa, two of these Amur Falcons are on their spring migration, returning to their breeding region in Far-East Asia via India, Yadav said. While crossing from Somalia to Northeast India they undertake a nonstop flight of nearly 6000 km in six days, he added.