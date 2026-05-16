6000 KM In 6 Days Non-Stop: Amur Falcons Satellite-Tagged In Manipur Return From Somalia After Four Months
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that one of the Amur falcons is headed to west coast of India for breeding season.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
New Delhi: In a promising development with regard to bird conservation in India, two of the three amur falcons satellite-tagged in Manipur in November last year, are returning from Southern Africa traveling nearly 6000 km in six days with one of them headed to west coast of India.
Taking to X, Minister For Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said the three Amur Falcons were satellite-tagged in their stopover site (Chiuluan) in Tamenglong district of Manipur in November 2025.
Having completed more than four months in their nonbreeding grounds in Southern Africa, two of these Amur Falcons are on their spring migration, returning to their breeding region in Far-East Asia via India, Yadav said. While crossing from Somalia to Northeast India they undertake a nonstop flight of nearly 6000 km in six days, he added.
In a continued effort over the last decade for conservation of Amur Falcons in Northeast India, three Amur Falcons were satellite-tagged in their stopover site (Chiuluan) in Tamenglong district of Manipur in November 2025.— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) May 16, 2026
Having completed more than four months in their… pic.twitter.com/7XmkUxbND6
According to the union minister, a tagged young female Amur named ‘Alang’ is currently headed to west coast of India, and is undertaking the Arabian Sea crossing, having started off yesterday early morning from Somalia.
“Currently, with favourable tailwinds, the sea crossing will be three-day nonstop. With funding support from MoEFCC, this project has been one of the successful community-led conservation effort in India. Alongside, interesting insights on this incredible small raptor, a long distance trans-hemispheric migrant has been generated, guiding management and conservation efforts,” wrote Yadav.