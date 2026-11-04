ETV Bharat / bharat

Amul Ghee Costlier By Rs 40 Per Litre With Effect From October 2

Representational image. ( Getty Images )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, hiked prices of ghee by Rs 40 per litre with effect from October 2 on higher input costs.

The rate of table butter has also been raised by Rs 15 for a 500-gram pack. In a statement, GCMMF said the MRP of Amul table butter, Amul ghee, and Amul cow ghee has been increased with effect from October 2.

The latest increase in ghee and butter prices comes during the festive season, when these products are widely used in household cooking and preparations. "As a co-operative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul has revised the prices of butter and ghee owing to the increase in input costs of milk production," GCMMF said. The new MRP of Amul table butter is Rs 325 for a 500 gm pack.