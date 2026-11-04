Amul Ghee Costlier By Rs 40 Per Litre With Effect From October 2
Amul ghee's one-litre pouch will now cost Rs 680, while cow ghee will be Rs 735 per litre pouch.
By PTI
Published : November 4, 2026 at 11:12 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2026 at 11:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, hiked prices of ghee by Rs 40 per litre with effect from October 2 on higher input costs.
The rate of table butter has also been raised by Rs 15 for a 500-gram pack. In a statement, GCMMF said the MRP of Amul table butter, Amul ghee, and Amul cow ghee has been increased with effect from October 2.
The latest increase in ghee and butter prices comes during the festive season, when these products are widely used in household cooking and preparations.
"As a co-operative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul has revised the prices of butter and ghee owing to the increase in input costs of milk production," GCMMF said. The new MRP of Amul table butter is Rs 325 for a 500 gm pack.
Amul ghee's one-litre pouch will now cost Rs 680, while cow ghee will be Rs 735 per litre pouch. GCMMF is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. The turnover of GCMMF grew 11.4 per cent to Rs 73,450 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year from Rs 65,911 crore in the preceding financial year.
The total turnover of Amul brand crossed Rs 1 lakh crore last fiscal year. The turnovers of 18 district cooperatives are not included in the GCMMF's revenue.
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