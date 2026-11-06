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AMU Students’ Union Polls: Nashra Naim Becomes First Woman Vice-President, Noman Ashraf Elected President

Nashra Naim ( IANS )

By IANS 3 Min Read

Aligarh: The results of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Students' Union elections, held after a gap of eight years, were declared on Friday, with research scholar Noman Ashraf winning the president's post and law student Nashra Naim creating history by becoming the first woman to be elected to one of the three top positions in the students' body.

BTech student Mohammad Hamdan was elected honorary secretary, completing the results of the three key office-bearer positions. The counting of votes continued throughout Thursday night at AMU's ABK School campus, with the results being announced on Friday morning. Voting was held on November 5 across 13 polling centres.

Noman Ashraf, a research scholar in the Department of History, secured 7,797 votes to win the presidential election. He defeated his nearest rival, Mohammad Intikhab, by a margin of 4,121 votes. As the final rounds of counting confirmed his victory, supporters erupted in celebrations, raising slogans and bursting firecrackers on the campus. Reacting to his victory, newly elected President Noman Ashraf said, "After a long struggle of eight years, we have finally achieved this opportunity, and it is a moment of great happiness. You can see the enthusiasm and excitement among the students here..."In the secretary's election, BTech student Mohammad Hamdan emerged victorious. Speaking after his election, he underlined the responsibility that comes with the mandate and promised to fulfil the commitments made to students. "A victory this big comes with an even bigger responsibility, and I will do my best to fulfil it. I will make every effort to honour all the promises I have made and work wholeheartedly towards achieving them..." Hamdan said.