Twin Blasts Put Punjab On High Alert: Explosion Near Amritsar Cantt, Scooter Blast Near Jalandhar BSF HQ
A blast near Amritsar's Khasa cantonment triggered panic, hours after the Jalandhar incident, prompting intensified security, forensic investigation and political reactions.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
Amritsar: Punjab is on high alert after blasts occurred near high-security zones in Amritsar and Jalandhar hours apart on Tuesday evening, triggering a major investigation into the incidents and whether or not they were connected.
The first explosion took place near the Border Security Force's (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar at around 8 pm. Around three hours later, another blast near the Army cantonment area in Amritsar's Khasa rocked the entire area.
The blast in Amritsar occurred around midnight, triggering panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes after the loud bang. As soon as information about the incident was received, teams from Amritsar Rural Police, the city police, the Army, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) rushed to the site.
Officials said no casualties or injuries were reported in both incidents. The first explosion in Jalandhar took place near BSF Chowk after an Activa scooter allegedly caught fire and exploded. CCTV footage of the explosion surfaced shortly afterwards.
Police are currently questioning the scooter owner, Gurpreet Singh, who works with a courier company. Investigators are examining whether the incident was an accident or an attempt to trigger a larger security threat. The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns among security agencies across Punjab.
Sources said teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are currently on their way to the blast sites in Jalandhar and Amritsar. The teams are expected to arrive shortly to gather information and assist Punjab Police in the ongoing investigation into both incidents.
Amritsar SSP Says Object May Have Been Thrown Towards Boundary Wall
Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said that a preliminary investigation suggests an object may have been hurled at the cantonment wall, leading to a low-intensity blast.
He said, "Around 11 PM or 11:15 PM, we received information about a loud sound coming from the road leading towards Khasa. After this, our team immediately reached the spot. We noticed a wall in front of the Khasa cantonment. Our preliminary inspection and analysis suggest that someone may have thrown an object towards the wall, resulting in a low-intensity explosion. No damage or casualties were reported. However, a joint inspection and investigation are currently underway."
Officials said forensic experts collected samples and evidence from the site. These have been sent for testing and analysis to determine the exact nature and cause of the explosion.
On Wednesday morning, police restricted public movement in certain areas near Khasa as part of the ongoing investigation. Security agencies temporarily closed roads around the blast site to maintain surveillance and allow uninterrupted forensic examination.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Karam Singh said, "I came to know that an explosion has taken place here. We are closing the roads for surveillance." Authorities have intensified monitoring in the area due to its proximity to the Army cantonment.
Amritsar Rural SP Aditya S Warrier said police received information regarding the blast around 10:50 PM, following which senior officers and Army officials stationed at the cantonment immediately reached the location.
He said, "Police teams reached the spot along with senior Army officials residing in the cantonment area. The Bomb Disposal Squad conducted checks at the scene. The FSL team gathered evidence and sent it for testing and analysis. We are currently investigating how many blasts occurred and in what manner."
Warrier added that the preliminary investigation is still underway, and more details will emerge after the technical and forensic examinations are completed.
👉 CCTV footage of the Khasa blast in has now completely exposed the hollow claims of the government.— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 6, 2026
👉 The explosion was so powerful that walls of nearby houses shook and panic spread across the entire area, yet and Temporary DGP continue to sell the fake narrative that… pic.twitter.com/i0hSPxahCE
Political Reactions Intensify Over Security Concerns
The explosions also triggered sharp political reactions over the law-and-order situation in Punjab.
Punjab Congress President and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned both the Punjab Government and the Centre over the repeated incidents and alleged intelligence failures.
In a post on X, he wrote, "Back-to-back blasts have shaken Punjab. Yesterday in Jalandhar, and now near Khasa Camp in Amritsar, this is deeply alarming. Who is trying to destabilise our state? Why has the Punjab Government failed to prevent such incidents? What is the Government of India doing? Repeated lapses point to a serious breakdown of intelligence and security. Punjab’s peace cannot be compromised. We demand accountability and immediate action."
Meanwhile, BJP Punjab General Secretary Parminder Singh Brar also targeted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government over the state’s law and order situation. In a post on X, Brar said, "The blast near BSF headquarters in Jalandhar is a chilling reminder of collapsing law and order in Punjab. A delivery scooter explosion in a crowded area shows how dangerously unsafe public spaces have become." He further added, "The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab government must be held accountable. Governance cannot be replaced by optics and theatrics. Punjab cannot afford this failure. People deserve security, not excuses."
At present, Punjab Police, Army officials, forensic experts, and bomb disposal teams are jointly investigating the Amritsar explosion. Officials have maintained that the exact cause and motive behind the blast will become clear only after the investigation is completed.