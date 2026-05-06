ETV Bharat / bharat

Twin Blasts Put Punjab On High Alert: Explosion Near Amritsar Cantt, Scooter Blast Near Jalandhar BSF HQ

Amritsar: Punjab is on high alert after blasts occurred near high-security zones in Amritsar and Jalandhar hours apart on Tuesday evening, triggering a major investigation into the incidents and whether or not they were connected.

The first explosion took place near the Border Security Force's (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar at around 8 pm. Around three hours later, another blast near the Army cantonment area in Amritsar's Khasa rocked the entire area.

The blast in Amritsar occurred around midnight, triggering panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes after the loud bang. As soon as information about the incident was received, teams from Amritsar Rural Police, the city police, the Army, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) rushed to the site.

Punjab is on high alert after blasts occurred in Amritsar and Jalandhar. (ETV Bharat)

Officials said no casualties or injuries were reported in both incidents. The first explosion in Jalandhar took place near BSF Chowk after an Activa scooter allegedly caught fire and exploded. CCTV footage of the explosion surfaced shortly afterwards.

Police are currently questioning the scooter owner, Gurpreet Singh, who works with a courier company. Investigators are examining whether the incident was an accident or an attempt to trigger a larger security threat. The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns among security agencies across Punjab.

Sources said teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are currently on their way to the blast sites in Jalandhar and Amritsar. The teams are expected to arrive shortly to gather information and assist Punjab Police in the ongoing investigation into both incidents.

Amritsar SSP Says Object May Have Been Thrown Towards Boundary Wall

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said that a preliminary investigation suggests an object may have been hurled at the cantonment wall, leading to a low-intensity blast.

He said, "Around 11 PM or 11:15 PM, we received information about a loud sound coming from the road leading towards Khasa. After this, our team immediately reached the spot. We noticed a wall in front of the Khasa cantonment. Our preliminary inspection and analysis suggest that someone may have thrown an object towards the wall, resulting in a low-intensity explosion. No damage or casualties were reported. However, a joint inspection and investigation are currently underway."

Officials said forensic experts collected samples and evidence from the site. These have been sent for testing and analysis to determine the exact nature and cause of the explosion.