Amritpal Singh Reaches Punjab From Assam Jail; Security Tightened Ahead Of Grandmother's Funeral
Religious ceremonies will continue through November 23 and Amritpal is expected to join subsequent rituals via video conference.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Jallupur Khera: Preparations have been completed in Jallupur Khera, Punjab, the ancestral village of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, for the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur.
The MP has been granted three-hour custody parole, from 12 pm to 3 pm on Saturday, to attend the funeral.
Charan Kaur passed away on November 8. The funeral arrangements have been made across approximately six acres of land, with a large gathering expected to attend the last rites.
Constituency in-charge Sarbjit Singh Khanpur said around 700-800 police personnel would be deployed for security. Additionally, 200-250 volunteers from Waris Punjab De have been assigned duties and issued official identity cards.
Arrangements for langar have been made at three to four locations, while nearly five acres of land have been earmarked for parking. The facilities have been organised with the expected arrival of the sangat from the Malwa and Doaba regions in mind.
After nearly three and a half years, Amritpal is set to return to his ancestral village to attend his grandmother's funeral. A Punjab Police team brought him from Dibrugarh Jail in Assam to Delhi on Friday night, where he was kept at a safe house. He then flew to Amritsar around 8.30 am on Saturday.
Under the court's order, police will escort him to his village, where he will be allowed to participate in the funeral proceedings between 12 pm and 3 pm. He is expected to visit his family home before accompanying his grandmother's mortal remains to the cremation ground in the village fields.
The court has also directed that Amritpal will neither address the gathering nor interact with the media. Police personnel have been deployed inside the cremation ground and at strategic locations across the village, with barricades and surveillance arrangements along entry and exit routes.
Meanwhile, volunteers from Waris Punjab De have been assigned responsibilities for traffic management, langar and seating arrangements for the visiting sangat.
Family Deposits Over Rs 19 Lakh For Travel Expenses
According to Sukhchain Singh, the family deposited more than Rs 19 lakh into the government account to facilitate the transfer of Amritpal and two other family members from prison to Punjab. This included Rs 10 lakh for Amritpal, Rs 6.64 lakh for Harjit Singh and over Rs 2.63 lakh for Sukhmanjit Singh.
The family had also sought parole for Harjit Singh and Sukhmanjit Singh, who are currently incarcerated, to attend the funeral.
The Bhog ritual for Charan Kaur will be held at the same venue on November 23. Amritpal is also scheduled to participate through video conferencing in the Phul Chugna ritual on November 22 and the Antim Ardas on November 23.
Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, a member of the coordination committee, said Amritpal would reach his family home under police custody at noon, in accordance with Gurmat Maryada. The police will take him back into custody after the three-hour parole period ends at 3 pm.
Amritpal contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib constituency while lodged in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. He secured 4,04,430 votes, defeating his nearest opponent by approximately 2,00,000 votes.
He has been lodged in Dibrugarh Jail for nearly three years following his arrest in connection with the attack on the Ajnala police station in Amritsar. Authorities later detained him under the National Security Act (NSA).
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