ETV Bharat / bharat

Amritpal Singh Reaches Punjab From Assam Jail; Security Tightened Ahead Of Grandmother's Funeral

Jallupur Khera: Preparations have been completed in Jallupur Khera, Punjab, the ancestral village of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, for the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur.

The MP has been granted three-hour custody parole, from 12 pm to 3 pm on Saturday, to attend the funeral.

Charan Kaur passed away on November 8. The funeral arrangements have been made across approximately six acres of land, with a large gathering expected to attend the last rites.

Constituency in-charge Sarbjit Singh Khanpur said around 700-800 police personnel would be deployed for security. Additionally, 200-250 volunteers from Waris Punjab De have been assigned duties and issued official identity cards.

Arrangements for langar have been made at three to four locations, while nearly five acres of land have been earmarked for parking. The facilities have been organised with the expected arrival of the sangat from the Malwa and Doaba regions in mind.

After nearly three and a half years, Amritpal is set to return to his ancestral village to attend his grandmother's funeral. A Punjab Police team brought him from Dibrugarh Jail in Assam to Delhi on Friday night, where he was kept at a safe house. He then flew to Amritsar around 8.30 am on Saturday.

Under the court's order, police will escort him to his village, where he will be allowed to participate in the funeral proceedings between 12 pm and 3 pm. He is expected to visit his family home before accompanying his grandmother's mortal remains to the cremation ground in the village fields.

The court has also directed that Amritpal will neither address the gathering nor interact with the media. Police personnel have been deployed inside the cremation ground and at strategic locations across the village, with barricades and surveillance arrangements along entry and exit routes.

Meanwhile, volunteers from Waris Punjab De have been assigned responsibilities for traffic management, langar and seating arrangements for the visiting sangat.