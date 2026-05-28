ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana: Doctors Take Out TV Remote Component From Child’s Lung, Free Him Of Breathing Problems

Doctors of Amrita Hospital who operated on the child; the object taken out from his lung ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: The persistent coughing and breathing difficulties of a two-year-old child escalated into a medical emergency. A small, bulb-like component (an IR LED) from a TV remote remained lodged in his lung for a week. Doctors at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, saved the his life by safely extracting the object through a complex procedure.

The child was initially admitted to the emergency department of a local hospital on May 11. He was complaining of persistent coughing, difficult breathing, noisy breathing (stridor), and intermittent fever. Initially, the family mistook the symptoms for a common infection and sought treatment from a local paediatrician. However, the child's condition failed to improve.

During the diagnostic process, the parents recalled that about a week earlier, the child had been playing with the small, bulb-like component of a TV remote. It was suspected that the object might have accidentally slipped down the child's throat. As a result, doctors suspected that a foreign object was lodged in the child's airway, and he was immediately referred to Amrita Hospital.

Examinations conducted at the hospital revealed that the remote's bulb was lodged deep within the lower bronchus of the child's right lung. According to doctors, the situation was precarious because the object contained both metal wires and fragile glass components. Due to being lodged for an extended period, significant inflammation and granulation tissue had also developed in the area.