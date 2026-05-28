Haryana: Doctors Take Out TV Remote Component From Child’s Lung, Free Him Of Breathing Problems
Parents say some days ago, the child was playing with the bulb-like component of the TV remote, which might have slipped down his throat.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Faridabad: The persistent coughing and breathing difficulties of a two-year-old child escalated into a medical emergency. A small, bulb-like component (an IR LED) from a TV remote remained lodged in his lung for a week. Doctors at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, saved the his life by safely extracting the object through a complex procedure.
The child was initially admitted to the emergency department of a local hospital on May 11. He was complaining of persistent coughing, difficult breathing, noisy breathing (stridor), and intermittent fever. Initially, the family mistook the symptoms for a common infection and sought treatment from a local paediatrician. However, the child's condition failed to improve.
During the diagnostic process, the parents recalled that about a week earlier, the child had been playing with the small, bulb-like component of a TV remote. It was suspected that the object might have accidentally slipped down the child's throat. As a result, doctors suspected that a foreign object was lodged in the child's airway, and he was immediately referred to Amrita Hospital.
Examinations conducted at the hospital revealed that the remote's bulb was lodged deep within the lower bronchus of the child's right lung. According to doctors, the situation was precarious because the object contained both metal wires and fragile glass components. Due to being lodged for an extended period, significant inflammation and granulation tissue had also developed in the area.
Given the gravity of the situation, teams from the departments of Paediatric Pulmonology, Adult Pulmonology, Paediatric Anaesthesia, and ENT jointly prepared to perform an emergency bronchoscopy. This procedure involved the expertise of several specialists, including Dr Maninder Dhaliwal, Dr Saurabh Pahuja and Dr Ridhima Bhatia.
Utilising advanced bronchoscopy techniques, the doctors extracted the bulb. Immediately upon the successful completion of the operation, the child's breathing returned to normal. The very next day following the treatment, the child was discharged from the hospital.
The team of doctors who performed the treatment said, "In cases of airway emergencies in children, timely identification and effective coordination among various specialist teams play the most significant role in saving lives. If a child suddenly experiences symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or noisy breathing, particularly after something has become lodged in their throat, such signs must never be ignored."
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