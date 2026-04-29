ETV Bharat / bharat

Passengers Express Satisfaction As First Amrit Bharat Train Leaves Ayodhya For Mumbai

Ayodhya: Nagendra Das, a priest among the passengers aboard the newly launched Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express, beamed with satisfaction as the train rolled forward, symbolically bridging two contrasting worlds. For him, the service is more than just a new rail connection, it is a meaningful link between Mumbai’s bustling commercial landscape and Ayodhya’s deep spiritual roots.

Expressing his happiness, Das shared that the dedicated train would ease the journey for countless devotees, while also serving those who travel for work, bringing together faith and livelihood on a single route.

“I came to Ayodhya to visit the temple, and now I’m heading back on this train. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to travel on it for the first time,” he said.

Commuters Express Happiness

Sharing his experience of boarding the train, Rajesh Gupta, an auto driver from Mumbai’s Nalasopara area, told ETV Bharat that the journey felt like a stroke of luck. “I feel extremely fortunate to have received two souvenir passes for me and my brother to travel on this train,” he said.

He recalled that he initially went to the ticket counter hoping to book a return journey to Mumbai, only to find that all trains were fully booked. “There were no vacant seats available anywhere, but luckily, the counter clerk arranged two passes for me. It turned out to be an unexpected and happy opportunity,” he added.