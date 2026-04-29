Passengers Express Satisfaction As First Amrit Bharat Train Leaves Ayodhya For Mumbai
Service expected to boost tourism, as lower- and middle-income people can now travel on a fast train to a spiritual destination, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Ayodhya: Nagendra Das, a priest among the passengers aboard the newly launched Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express, beamed with satisfaction as the train rolled forward, symbolically bridging two contrasting worlds. For him, the service is more than just a new rail connection, it is a meaningful link between Mumbai’s bustling commercial landscape and Ayodhya’s deep spiritual roots.
Expressing his happiness, Das shared that the dedicated train would ease the journey for countless devotees, while also serving those who travel for work, bringing together faith and livelihood on a single route.
“I came to Ayodhya to visit the temple, and now I’m heading back on this train. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to travel on it for the first time,” he said.
Commuters Express Happiness
Sharing his experience of boarding the train, Rajesh Gupta, an auto driver from Mumbai’s Nalasopara area, told ETV Bharat that the journey felt like a stroke of luck. “I feel extremely fortunate to have received two souvenir passes for me and my brother to travel on this train,” he said.
He recalled that he initially went to the ticket counter hoping to book a return journey to Mumbai, only to find that all trains were fully booked. “There were no vacant seats available anywhere, but luckily, the counter clerk arranged two passes for me. It turned out to be an unexpected and happy opportunity,” he added.
Echoing similar sentiments, another passenger, Munna Lal, an electrician working in Mumbai’s Virar area, highlighted the broader impact of the new service. “This Amrit Bharat train will definitely boost the tourism sector, as people from the middle class now have the opportunity to travel on a fast train and reach a spiritual destination directly,” he told ETV Bharat.
Feeling blessed to be part of the inaugural run of the Amrit Bharat Train from Ayodhya, Rajit Ram Nishad, another passenger on board, shared his positive experience of the journey, highlighting both comfort and safety. “I am very happy to have got the chance to travel on this train. It is clean and feels much safer compared to other regular trains,” he told ETV Bharat.
Flag-Off By PM Modi
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged-off Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Amrit Bharat Express Trains as these trains to link India's spiritual heartland with Maharashtra's economic and cultural cities via central India.
The introduction of these trains is expected to strengthen ties between major population centres, while ensuring smoother travel for both pilgrims and the working class. Designed with the common man in mind, the Amrit Bharat Express blends comfort, convenience, and affordability — marking another step toward more inclusive and accessible rail travel across the country.
According to the Railway Ministry, these trains will cater low- and middle-income families, Amrit Bharat trains are fully non-AC, modern services designed with a strong focus on safety and passenger convenience. With a composition of General and Sleeper class coaches, along with pantry and Divyangjan-friendly facilities, these trains incorporate several upgraded features.
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