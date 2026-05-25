Amputation Of Hand Of ITBP Jawan’s Mother: FIR Ordered Against Krishna Hospital, Paras Hospital
Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal said the CMO's report indicated negligence in the medical treatment provided at both the hospitals, an allegation the jawan made.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Kanpur: The Commissionerate Police has ordered the registration of an FIR against the management of Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital, based on a revised report prepared by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), in the case involving the amputation of an ITBP jawan's mother's hand.
Confirming this, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal said the CMO's report indicated negligence in the medical treatment provided at both the hospitals — an allegation that the jawan himself had levelled.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has also taken cognisance of this case, which has become one of the most high-profile matters in the city.
A team led by CMO Dr Hari Dutt Nemi has prepared a revised report. When the CMO submitted the initial report to the Police Commissioner, efforts were allegedly made to shield the management of Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital.
However, after senior ITBP officers expressed their displeasure, the Police Commissioner questioned the initial report, and demanded a fresh investigation. The CMO's team in their revised report has now exposed negligence on the part of Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital.
When several senior ITBP officers arrived at Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal's office a few days ago to meet him on behalf of the jawan, it was speculated that ITBP personnel had "gheraoed" the Police Commissioner's office.
Police Commissioner Lal clarified that no such "gherao" or siege had taken place. Nevertheless, he has sent a letter to senior ITBP officials requesting an inquiry into the conduct of the personnel involved.
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ITBP Jawan Reaches Kanpur Police Commissionerate Carrying Mother’s Severed Hand, Alleges Medical Negligence