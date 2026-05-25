ETV Bharat / bharat

Amputation Of Hand Of ITBP Jawan’s Mother: FIR Ordered Against Krishna Hospital, Paras Hospital

Kanpur: The Commissionerate Police has ordered the registration of an FIR against the management of Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital, based on a revised report prepared by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), in the case involving the amputation of an ITBP jawan's mother's hand.

Confirming this, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal said the CMO's report indicated negligence in the medical treatment provided at both the hospitals — an allegation that the jawan himself had levelled.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has also taken cognisance of this case, which has become one of the most high-profile matters in the city.

A team led by CMO Dr Hari Dutt Nemi has prepared a revised report. When the CMO submitted the initial report to the Police Commissioner, efforts were allegedly made to shield the management of Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital.