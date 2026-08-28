ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilgrim From Toronto Among Sadhguru Kailash Mansarovar Yatris Caught In Nepal Disaster; Family In Vidisha Make Appeals

Vidisha: The list of lives claimed by the China-Nepal flood and mudslide continues to grow. Swati Bagrecha, a devotee of Indian origin from Toronto, Canada, who is originally from Vidisha, is among the thousands who have gone missing.

Swati was returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal, when she went missing following the sudden and severe flood and landslide. She had undertaken the pilgrimage through the Isha Foundation run by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Her family in Vidisha is deeply concerned, and is continuously appealing to the Indian government and international embassies to ensure her safe return.

According to available information, Swati set out for the Yatra on August 8 with a group of devotees. After completing the pilgrimage, the group was on its way back when they were caught by the landslide near the immigration office on the Tibet-Nepal border, when, at around 9 am on Wednesday, a sudden, fierce flood and landslide steamrolled through the area. In the chaos that ensued, Swati became separated from her group.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Swati's father, Dr Prashant Bagrecha, said, "Swati was in touch with the family via WhatsApp before the disaster struck. She had shared updates about the journey, but her phone went dead immediately after the flood hit, and there has been no contact with her since."

Dr Bagrecha added, "Swati had gone to Kailash Mansarovar with the Sadhguru Foundation. After completing the pilgrimage, while the group was near the immigration office on the China-Tibet border, a sudden flood occurred around 9 am. She has been missing since then. We have contacted high-ranking officials and embassies."