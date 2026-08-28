Pilgrim From Toronto Among Sadhguru Kailash Mansarovar Yatris Caught In Nepal Disaster; Family In Vidisha Make Appeals
Swati Bagrecha went missing following the Nepal-China border flood, while returning from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra; her family has appealed for help, reports Ravi Kumar.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Vidisha: The list of lives claimed by the China-Nepal flood and mudslide continues to grow. Swati Bagrecha, a devotee of Indian origin from Toronto, Canada, who is originally from Vidisha, is among the thousands who have gone missing.
Swati was returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal, when she went missing following the sudden and severe flood and landslide. She had undertaken the pilgrimage through the Isha Foundation run by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.
Her family in Vidisha is deeply concerned, and is continuously appealing to the Indian government and international embassies to ensure her safe return.
According to available information, Swati set out for the Yatra on August 8 with a group of devotees. After completing the pilgrimage, the group was on its way back when they were caught by the landslide near the immigration office on the Tibet-Nepal border, when, at around 9 am on Wednesday, a sudden, fierce flood and landslide steamrolled through the area. In the chaos that ensued, Swati became separated from her group.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Swati's father, Dr Prashant Bagrecha, said, "Swati was in touch with the family via WhatsApp before the disaster struck. She had shared updates about the journey, but her phone went dead immediately after the flood hit, and there has been no contact with her since."
Dr Bagrecha added, "Swati had gone to Kailash Mansarovar with the Sadhguru Foundation. After completing the pilgrimage, while the group was near the immigration office on the China-Tibet border, a sudden flood occurred around 9 am. She has been missing since then. We have contacted high-ranking officials and embassies."
He added that he has sought assistance from the government, administration, and senior leaders to ensure his daughter's safety and to facilitate the search for her. He said he has spoken with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo regarding the matter, and both have assured him of full cooperation. Simultaneously, continuous contact is being maintained with officials from the Indian and Canadian embassies to expedite the search and rescue operations at a diplomatic level.
Swati Bagrecha, now a Canadian citizen, works at Toronto-based TD Bank. She is married and has a daughter, who is currently staying with family members in Vidisha. Swati had arrived in India on August 6.
According to relatives, Swati is deeply spiritual. That's why she had embarked on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, as part of a 77-member contingent, consisting mostly Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from countries like the USA, Australia, and Canada.
The family’s last contact with Swati was via a WhatsApp message sent around 4.30 am on Wednesday, in which, she informed that she was moving forward from the Kailash Mansarovar region towards the Nepal border.
According to latest reports, all routes to and from the Mansarovar region, which is located in a rugged, inaccessible area near Nepal's border with China-Tibet, are completely blocked. As a result, Swati's family members are not personally traveling to Delhi or Nepal.
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