ETV Bharat / bharat

Amol Kolhe Backs Women's Bill, Seeks Delimitation Transparency

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Amol Kolhe said he was wearing a Phule pagadi while speaking on the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill. He said that his party does not oppose the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill, but demanded transparency for delimitation.

"It is unfortunate that the country has not yet given Bharat Ratna to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule," he said. He also recalled the works done by former Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar for women's empowerment. He said it was because of Pawar that women were commissioned in the Armed Forces. Kohle, a famous Marathi actor, said there is no reason to oppose the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill."



"In Maharashtra, a godman's case has come to light, and the question arises, isn't it the responsibility of the Maharashtra

Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) to save the women. The entire Opposition said that the Women's Reservation Bill should have been implemented in 2024. If you had removed Census from it, there would not have been a need for this discussion," said Kohle, who represents Shirur constituency.