ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Dead, Over 40 Critical After Ammonia Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu Seafood Factory

Two Dead, Over 40 Critical After Ammonia Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu Factory ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruvallur: At least two people have died, and more than 40 remain in critical condition following an alleged ammonia gas leak at a shrimp export factory in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred today at around 1:00 PM at St. Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Pvt. Ltd, a private seafood processing and export company located in Kannigaipair village, Thiruvallur district. “An ammonia gas leak suddenly happened at the factory, causing employees to collapse one after another within minutes," officials said.

Two Dead, Over 40 Critical After Ammonia Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu Factory (ETV Bharat)

“Subsequently, with the help of the public, they were admitted to two local private hospitals. Preliminary reports indicate that over 40 people have been hospitalized,” they said

Hospital sources told ETV Bharat that at least two workers died despite receiving medical treatment.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 4th Battalion's headquarters in Arakkonam immediately sent its team to the scene after hearing about the emergency.