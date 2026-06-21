Two Dead, Over 40 Critical After Ammonia Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu Seafood Factory
Two workers have died after being admitted to private hospitals following an ammonia gas leak at a Prawn processing factory.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Tiruvallur: At least two people have died, and more than 40 remain in critical condition following an alleged ammonia gas leak at a shrimp export factory in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.
The incident occurred today at around 1:00 PM at St. Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Pvt. Ltd, a private seafood processing and export company located in Kannigaipair village, Thiruvallur district. “An ammonia gas leak suddenly happened at the factory, causing employees to collapse one after another within minutes," officials said.
“Subsequently, with the help of the public, they were admitted to two local private hospitals. Preliminary reports indicate that over 40 people have been hospitalized,” they said
Hospital sources told ETV Bharat that at least two workers died despite receiving medical treatment.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 4th Battalion's headquarters in Arakkonam immediately sent its team to the scene after hearing about the emergency.
"Based on the request from the district administration and under the directions of Senior Commandant Akhilesh Kumar of the NDRF 4th Battalion, a specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response team was swiftly deployed to the affected site," officials said.
The rescue team, comprising 30 NDRF personnel from Chennai, reached the location equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gas detection devices, and specialised CBRN rescue equipment to carry out emergency response operations.
The team is currently engaged in evacuating affected individuals to safe locations, isolating the hazardous zone, assessing the impact of the gas leak, and coordinating with the district administration to ensure public safety and prevent further risks. Rescue and mitigation efforts are continuing at the site.
Governor of Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, expressed shock over the incident and conveyed deep condolences with the bereaved families.
" i am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in kannigaipair village , near periyapalayam, thiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers.
my heartfelt condolences to…<="" p>— lok bhavan, tamil nadu (@lokbhavan_tn) June 21, 2026
"I am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair Village , near Periyapalayam, Thiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy," the Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu posted on X.
"I pray for strength and courage for them during this difficult time. I also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who are undergoing treatment and wish them a speedy recovery to good health," it added.
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