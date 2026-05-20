Amit Shah Seeks Formation Of Special Courts For Speedy Disposal Of Cases Pending For Over 5 Years
Referring to the implementation of new criminal laws, Shah noted that three "innovative justice codes" have been enforced, though "certain aspects still require further emphasis".
Published : May 20, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Jagdalpur: Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed the need for high courts to ensure the speedy disposal of cases pending for more than five years.
Presiding over the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council (CZC) at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, Shah on Tuesday underscored the need for establishing special courts to dispose of old cases. The Home Minister emphasised that the administration must demonstrate seriousness in tackling grave crimes.
Shah further stated that timely DNA testing in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and rape cases could help improve the conviction rate.
"The government's objective should be to ensure the disposal of every criminal case before 2029, including those that reach the Supreme Court, and this process should be completed within three years," Shah said.
At the CZC meeting, Shah also urged the member states to operationalise their cybercrime helplines in accordance with the model format prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and called for the need to modernise call centers.
On the issue of food adulteration, he said that penalties imposed on erring establishments should be given wide publicity for public awareness.
Referring to the implementation of new criminal laws, Shah noted that three "innovative justice codes" have been enforced, though "certain aspects still require further emphasis".
The Union Minister also underscored the need to reduce school dropout rate and to improve the quality of education. He said that ensuring the availability of banking facilities within a five-kilometer radius was a significant achievement as the majority of welfare schemes are linked to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.
The Union Home Minister credited the security forces for making India Naxal-free. "The coordinated efforts of intelligence agencies, state police, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) ensured timely and decisive action against the Naxals. The state governments and all departments of the Central government worked together to deliver development to the areas freed from Naxalism," he said.
He, however, said, "Our battle is not over yet, as Naxal-affected regions have lagged behind in the race for development for nearly five decades. This effort will continue until these regions catch up with the rest of the country in terms of development."
Among others present in the meeting were Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Shah remarked that it is a matter of "great joy" that this meeting is being held in Bastar following the achievement of the "historic milestone" of a Naxal-free India.
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