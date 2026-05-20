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Amit Shah Seeks Formation Of Special Courts For Speedy Disposal Of Cases Pending For Over 5 Years

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during the 26th meeting of the Mid-Region Council organized, at Jagdalpur, in Bastar on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Jagdalpur: Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed the need for high courts to ensure the speedy disposal of cases pending for more than five years.

Presiding over the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council (CZC) at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, Shah on Tuesday underscored the need for establishing special courts to dispose of old cases. The Home Minister emphasised that the administration must demonstrate seriousness in tackling grave crimes.

Shah further stated that timely DNA testing in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and rape cases could help improve the conviction rate.

"The government's objective should be to ensure the disposal of every criminal case before 2029, including those that reach the Supreme Court, and this process should be completed within three years," Shah said.

At the CZC meeting, Shah also urged the member states to operationalise their cybercrime helplines in accordance with the model format prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and called for the need to modernise call centers.

On the issue of food adulteration, he said that penalties imposed on erring establishments should be given wide publicity for public awareness.