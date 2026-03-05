Amit Shah Unveils Digital Tools For Census 2027
During Phase 1, data on housing conditions and household amenities will be collected, while Phase 2 will record demographic, social, and economic particulars of people
Published : March 5, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Marking the start of preparations for the world's largest population exercise, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday soft-launched four digital tools and unveiled two mascots, "Pragati" and "Vikas" for Census 2027.
The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed advanced digital platforms to facilitate enumeration operations across the country.
The four digital tools include the Houselisting Block Creator (HLBC) Web Application, HLO Mobile Application, Self-Enumeration (SE) Portal and Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) Portal.
The HLBC is a web-map application that enables Charge Officers to digitally create Houselisting Blocks using satellite imagery, ensuring standardised geographic coverage across the country.
The HLO Mobile Application is a secure, offline mobile application for enumerators to collect and upload Houselisting data.
"Only enumerators registered on the CMMS Portal can access the application. The app enables direct field-to-server data transmission, eliminating traditional paperwork. All Houselisting data will be collected through this app, which can only be operated using registered mobile numbers. The application is compatible with Android and iOS platforms, and it can be operated in 16 regional languages," a government spokesperson said.
Interestingly, for the first time, the option of Self-Enumeration is being introduced. The SE Portal is a secure web-based facility that allows eligible respondents within a household to submit their household information online before field operations. Upon successful submission, a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) will be generated. This Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) will be shared with the enumerator, who will then be able to verify the information.
The Census Management and Monitoring System portal is a centralised, web-based digital platform designed to plan, manage, execute, and monitor all census-related activities across administrative levels. Officers at the Sub-district, District, and State levels can track enumeration progress, field performance, and operational readiness in real-time through an integrated dashboard.
Union Home Ministry officials stated that the mascots "Pragati"(female enumerator) and "Vikas" (male enumerator) were unveiled to serve as friendly, relatable faces of Census-2027. According to the Ministry, these mascots also symbolise the equal participation of women and men in fulfilling the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.
Under Census-2027, data will be collected using secure mobile applications by going door-to-door, ensuring complete coverage. For this, more than 30 lakh enumerators, supervisors and other Census officials will be engaged across the country for Census-2027.
"This calibrated adoption of technology combines innovation with inclusivity, ensuring that Census 2027 remains accurate, secure and comprehensive," the official said.
Several senior officials, including the Union Home Secretary and the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, were present on the occasion.
During Phase 1, data on housing conditions and household amenities will be collected, while Phase 2 will record demographic, social, and economic particulars of every person in the country.
Also Read