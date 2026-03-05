ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Unveils Digital Tools For Census 2027

New Delhi: Marking the start of preparations for the world's largest population exercise, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday soft-launched four digital tools and unveiled two mascots, "Pragati" and "Vikas" for Census 2027.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed advanced digital platforms to facilitate enumeration operations across the country.

The four digital tools include the Houselisting Block Creator (HLBC) Web Application, HLO Mobile Application, Self-Enumeration (SE) Portal and Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) Portal.

The HLBC is a web-map application that enables Charge Officers to digitally create Houselisting Blocks using satellite imagery, ensuring standardised geographic coverage across the country.

The HLO Mobile Application is a secure, offline mobile application for enumerators to collect and upload Houselisting data.

"Only enumerators registered on the CMMS Portal can access the application. The app enables direct field-to-server data transmission, eliminating traditional paperwork. All Houselisting data will be collected through this app, which can only be operated using registered mobile numbers. The application is compatible with Android and iOS platforms, and it can be operated in 16 regional languages," a government spokesperson said.