ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Visit Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura And West Bengal To Review Border Security

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to undertake a series of visits to India’s border regions over the coming weeks to review the security situation and hold high-level meetings with border guarding forces and state administrations.

As part of the outreach, Shah will arrive in Bikaner on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, he is scheduled to visit the Sanchu Border Out Post (BOP) of the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan border, where he will interact with BSF personnel deployed in the region.

During the visit, the Home Minister will also inaugurate several welfare initiatives for BSF personnel.

Later in the day, Shah will chair a comprehensive review meeting on border security in Bikaner. Senior officials from the Union Home Ministry, the Rajasthan government and the BSF are expected to attend. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from five border districts of Rajasthan will also participate in the discussions, which will focus on border management, prevention of infiltration and coordination between security agencies and civil administration.

On May 29, Shah will travel to Bhuj in Gujarat, another strategically significant region along the India-Pakistan border. During the visit, he will inspect BSF positions and is also expected to visit the sensitive Harami Nala area in the Kutch region, which is considered crucial from a security and surveillance perspective.