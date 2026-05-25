Amit Shah To Visit Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura And West Bengal To Review Border Security
During the visit, the Home Minister will also inaugurate several welfare initiatives for BSF personnel.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to undertake a series of visits to India’s border regions over the coming weeks to review the security situation and hold high-level meetings with border guarding forces and state administrations.
As part of the outreach, Shah will arrive in Bikaner on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, he is scheduled to visit the Sanchu Border Out Post (BOP) of the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan border, where he will interact with BSF personnel deployed in the region.
During the visit, the Home Minister will also inaugurate several welfare initiatives for BSF personnel.
Later in the day, Shah will chair a comprehensive review meeting on border security in Bikaner. Senior officials from the Union Home Ministry, the Rajasthan government and the BSF are expected to attend. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from five border districts of Rajasthan will also participate in the discussions, which will focus on border management, prevention of infiltration and coordination between security agencies and civil administration.
On May 29, Shah will travel to Bhuj in Gujarat, another strategically significant region along the India-Pakistan border. During the visit, he will inspect BSF positions and is also expected to visit the sensitive Harami Nala area in the Kutch region, which is considered crucial from a security and surveillance perspective.
The border review programme will continue next month. Shah is scheduled to visit Tripura on June 5 to assess the security situation along the India-Bangladesh border. He is also expected to visit West Bengal on June 15 to review security arrangements in sensitive stretches of the international border.
The visits come amid the Centre’s continued emphasis on strengthening border infrastructure, improving surveillance, and enhancing coordination between security forces and local administrations.
Last week, Shah announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs will soon convene a high-level meeting in New Delhi with the chief ministers of Assam, Tripura and West Bengal to formulate a coordinated strategy to curb infiltration along the Bangladesh border. The Centre is moving to tighten border security through technology-driven surveillance and stronger inter-agency coordination.
Addressing the BSF Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture in the national capital recently, Shah said infiltration is one of India’s biggest internal security challenges. He stressed that the government is committed to ensuring illegal infiltration does not alter the demographic and population profile of border areas.
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