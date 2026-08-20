ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Visit Bengal For 3 Days From Thursday To Attend Events On Border Security

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday evening for a three-day visit to the state, during which he will attend programmes related to border security, interact with Sashastra Seema Bal personnel and chair review meetings, officials said.

Shah will arrive at Bagdogra airport from Chennai at around 8 pm and proceed to Sukna, where he will stay overnight, they said. Shah's visit assumes significance as the Siliguri corridor, commonly known as the "Chicken's Neck", is a strategically important stretch connecting the northeastern states with the rest of the country and lies close to the country's borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

On Friday, the home minister will visit the SSB Frontier Headquarters in Siliguri, where he will attend foundation-laying ceremonies for various border security projects and interact with SSB personnel, the officials said.

He will also participate in a "Bara khana" with the jawans. Shah will later attend a programme and a meeting on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita exhibition at Kawakhali ground in Siliguri.