Amit Shah To Review Flood, Heatwave Preparedness In High-Level Meeting On May 10
The Home Minister will chair a high-level meeting to review flood management and heatwave preparedness across India ahead of the monsoon season.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting in the national capital on Sunday, May 10, to review the country's preparedness for floods and heatwave conditions ahead of the peak monsoon and summer seasons.
The meeting will assess the readiness of central agencies, strengthen early warning systems, improve resource deployment, and ensure better coordination among departments to minimise the impact of natural disasters. Senior officials from multiple ministries, departments, and disaster management agencies are expected to attend the review.
According to an official statement, the government will evaluate measures to ensure "zero loss of life" and minimise property damage during floods and extreme heat events. Discussions will also focus on improving flood forecasting systems through advanced technologies and real-time data integration.
The review comes at a time when several parts of the country are witnessing rising temperatures, while preparations for the upcoming monsoon season are also underway. Authorities are expected to discuss strategies for handling simultaneous disasters, such as floods and heatwaves, which have become increasingly challenging in recent years due to changing weather patterns.
The meeting will also focus on community awareness campaigns, resilience-building programmes and ensuring adequate availability of relief materials, medicines and emergency medical support in vulnerable regions. Officials are likely to review preparedness at both the Centre and state levels to ensure a coordinated response during emergencies.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Narendra Modi-led government has adopted a "Whole of Government" and "Whole of Society" approach towards disaster management. Under Amit Shah's guidance, the disaster management framework has been strengthened in recent years through better coordination between central and state agencies, the expansion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)'s capabilities, and a stronger focus on preventive planning.
The Home Minister will also review the progress of long-term flood mitigation projects underway nationwide. These include river management efforts, protection of critical infrastructure and integration of scientific advancements in weather and flood forecasting systems.
Officials said actions determined during last year's review meeting will also be assessed to ensure accountability and accelerate implementation of outstanding measures. The government said the review highlights its commitment to proactive governance, citizen-focused disaster management, and fostering a more disaster-resilient India.
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