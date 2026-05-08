ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Review Flood, Heatwave Preparedness In High-Level Meeting On May 10

The meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting in the national capital on Sunday, May 10, to review the country's preparedness for floods and heatwave conditions ahead of the peak monsoon and summer seasons.

The meeting will assess the readiness of central agencies, strengthen early warning systems, improve resource deployment, and ensure better coordination among departments to minimise the impact of natural disasters. Senior officials from multiple ministries, departments, and disaster management agencies are expected to attend the review.

According to an official statement, the government will evaluate measures to ensure "zero loss of life" and minimise property damage during floods and extreme heat events. Discussions will also focus on improving flood forecasting systems through advanced technologies and real-time data integration.

The review comes at a time when several parts of the country are witnessing rising temperatures, while preparations for the upcoming monsoon season are also underway. Authorities are expected to discuss strategies for handling simultaneous disasters, such as floods and heatwaves, which have become increasingly challenging in recent years due to changing weather patterns.