ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Review Border Security, Criminal Law Implementation In Bengal On Saturday

Kolkata: On a three-day visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review border security, implementation of the new criminal laws and key administrative issues in the state on Saturday.

He arrived at the Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri on Friday night and was received by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The Union minister stayed at the Border Security Force's (BSF's) North Bengal Frontier Headquarters for the night.

Shah will begin Saturday's engagements with a visit to the BSF's 18th Battalion Border Outpost at Jumagachh near the India-Bangladesh border in Siliguri.

There, he will address a Prahari Sammelan, interact with BSF personnel, participate in a plantation drive, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects related to the border-guarding force.