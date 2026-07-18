Amit Shah To Review Border Security, Criminal Law Implementation In Bengal On Saturday
Shah will begin Saturday's engagements with a visit to the BSF's 18th Battalion Border Outpost at Jumagachh near the India-Bangladesh border in Siliguri.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Kolkata: On a three-day visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review border security, implementation of the new criminal laws and key administrative issues in the state on Saturday.
He arrived at the Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri on Friday night and was received by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The Union minister stayed at the Border Security Force's (BSF's) North Bengal Frontier Headquarters for the night.
Shah will begin Saturday's engagements with a visit to the BSF's 18th Battalion Border Outpost at Jumagachh near the India-Bangladesh border in Siliguri.
There, he will address a Prahari Sammelan, interact with BSF personnel, participate in a plantation drive, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects related to the border-guarding force.
Later, Shah will hold a series of meetings at Uttar Kanya, the Siliguri branch secretariat of the West Bengal government. He will chair a meeting on border management and other administrative issues before reviewing the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state.
The home minister will also hold a separate meeting on issues related to birth and death registration. Shah is scheduled to leave for Kolkata in the evening.
On Sunday, the Union home minister will chair a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in West Bengal before inaugurating the first phase of the 'Museum of Words' at the National Library and laying the foundation stone for Amul Bengal Dairy's curd processing plant at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.
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