ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Lead ‘Loktantra Bachao’ March In Karnal, Vaishnaw In Jaipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar participates in BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ Padyatra in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Monday ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a foot march and address a public meeting in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday as part of the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign.

According to the BJP, Shah will lead the march from Sector 12 to Dayanand Chowk, where he will address a public rally. The programme is scheduled to begin at 11.40 am. In Gorakhpur, BJP president Nitin Nabin will chair strategy meetings ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh elections. He would also visit the Baba Gorakhnath temple

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will lead a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) march in Jaipur as part of the party's outreach campaign. In Pune, BJP vice-president and Maharashtra in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda will address a press conference on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign comes amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the opposition parties over allegations of electoral irregularities and the functioning of democratic institutions.