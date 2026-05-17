ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Lead CZC Meet In Chhattisgarh On Monday; Counter-Insurgency Measures On Agenda

Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh on May 18 on a two-day tour. He will attend the Central Zonal Council (CZC) meeting in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, where the chief ministers of four states, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh, will gather on the second day.

The Council serves as a consultative forum to iron out interstate matters and align regional growth with national development targets. Over a dozen critical issues are slated for the agenda of the scheduled meeting. These include enhancing interstate border coordination, counter-insurgency measures and regional connectivity, along with improving nutrition, tracking health metrics and managing crimes against women and children.

Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh Vijay Sharma reviewing preparations for Amit Shah’s visit. (ETV Bharat)

The other agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on accelerating the setup of brick-and-mortar rural banking networks inside distant villages, deploying the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), expanding the cooperative sector and addressing energy or urban planning overlaps.

The Zonal Councils are statutory bodies formed under the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 with the purpose of bridging administrative gaps between the centre and provincial governments.

During his visit Shah is scheduled to interact with the security personnel who have played a crucial role in eradicating Naxalism in the state. He will primarily be touring Jagdalpur and Bastar.