Amit Shah To Lead CZC Meet In Chhattisgarh On Monday; Counter-Insurgency Measures On Agenda
This is the Union Home Minister's first visit to Bastar after the area was declared Naxalite free by the government
Published : May 17, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh on May 18 on a two-day tour. He will attend the Central Zonal Council (CZC) meeting in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, where the chief ministers of four states, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh, will gather on the second day.
The Council serves as a consultative forum to iron out interstate matters and align regional growth with national development targets. Over a dozen critical issues are slated for the agenda of the scheduled meeting. These include enhancing interstate border coordination, counter-insurgency measures and regional connectivity, along with improving nutrition, tracking health metrics and managing crimes against women and children.
The other agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on accelerating the setup of brick-and-mortar rural banking networks inside distant villages, deploying the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), expanding the cooperative sector and addressing energy or urban planning overlaps.
The Zonal Councils are statutory bodies formed under the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 with the purpose of bridging administrative gaps between the centre and provincial governments.
During his visit Shah is scheduled to interact with the security personnel who have played a crucial role in eradicating Naxalism in the state. He will primarily be touring Jagdalpur and Bastar.
According to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Home Minister will also interact with the police officers from other states stationed in Bastar, families of victims of Naxalite violence, local journalists from Bastar, families of martyred soldiers and community leaders. He will also honour public representatives from the Panchayati Raj setup.
Sharma was in Jagdalpur on Saturday to review preparations for Shah’s visit. He visited the venues like Netanar, Badal Academy and Hotel Ambition to take stock of the preparations for Shah’s arrival and gave appropriate instructions to the concerned officials.
“Amit Shah will attend several events during his visit. On the first day of his visit, he will declare the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Netanar village as the first Jan Suvidha Kendra (public convenience centre) and will also give the facility an appropriate name,” said Sharma.
During Shah’s visit, the Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel will give a presentation on the development of Bastar.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for Shah's visit to the region. This is his first visit since the union government declared the Bastar Division free of Naxalism.
Shah has promised to do everything possible to put Bastar on the path of development. His promises have been reiterated by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on several occasions.
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