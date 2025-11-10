Amit Shah To Inaugurate Cooperative Kumbh 2025 Today
The two-day event focuses on digitising dreams and empowering communities, strengthening cooperative inclusion, fostering banking innovation, and sharing digitisation strategies.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Cooperative Kumbh 2025 (CoopKumbh 2025), an international conference on the urban cooperative credit sector, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday (November 10).
The two-day event is based on the theme “Digitising Dreams – Empowering Communities”. Its objectives are to strengthen the cooperative foundation for financial inclusion, foster innovation in cooperative banking, and provide a platform for sharing strategies to advance digitisation in the sector.
According to NAFCUB President Laxmi Dass, the conference will cover topics such as digital transformation, governance reforms, and supporting women and young leaders. A key objective is to generate actionable ideas and foster a unified vision, driving community empowerment and ensuring the cooperative model remains relevant to India's growth.
International experts, including representatives from the World Council of Credit Unions and GreenStone Farm Credit Services, will participate in the conference and share their knowledge on global best practices in cooperative finance and sustainable banking.
Key stakeholders from the cooperative sector will participate in CoopKumbh 2025, supporting India’s urban cooperative credit institutions in expanding their services, enhancing digital capabilities, and adopting global best practices. By sharing actionable insights, participants reinforce the sector’s role in financial inclusion and social progress.
The event is being organised by the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB), under the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India. This key platform fosters collaboration among policymakers, regulators, cooperative leaders, financial institutions and technology innovators from India and abroad.
CoopKumbh 2025
One of the primary objectives of CoopKumbh 2025 is to make a significant contribution to the global cooperative movement, aligning the event’s outcomes with the United Nations’ declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives.
The event will highlight the importance of cooperative finance in promoting economic empowerment, digital innovation, and community-driven development.
Aims
- Strengthen partnerships among cooperative banks and financial institutions.
- Explore digital banking, risk management and fintech solutions.
- Enhance policy frameworks for a resilient sector.
- Promote financial inclusion for small businesses, rural communities and underserved areas.
