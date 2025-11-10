ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Inaugurate Cooperative Kumbh 2025 Today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Cooperative Kumbh 2025 (CoopKumbh 2025), an international conference on the urban cooperative credit sector, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday (November 10).

The two-day event is based on the theme “Digitising Dreams – Empowering Communities”. Its objectives are to strengthen the cooperative foundation for financial inclusion, foster innovation in cooperative banking, and provide a platform for sharing strategies to advance digitisation in the sector.

According to NAFCUB President Laxmi Dass, the conference will cover topics such as digital transformation, governance reforms, and supporting women and young leaders. A key objective is to generate actionable ideas and foster a unified vision, driving community empowerment and ensuring the cooperative model remains relevant to India's growth.

International experts, including representatives from the World Council of Credit Unions and GreenStone Farm Credit Services, will participate in the conference and share their knowledge on global best practices in cooperative finance and sustainable banking.

Key stakeholders from the cooperative sector will participate in CoopKumbh 2025, supporting India’s urban cooperative credit institutions in expanding their services, enhancing digital capabilities, and adopting global best practices. By sharing actionable insights, participants reinforce the sector’s role in financial inclusion and social progress.