Amit Shah To Hold Last-Minute Discussions On New Bihar Cabinet Ahead Of Nitish Kumar Swearing-In
The Home Minister is expected to iron out the differences with the JD(U) with regard to cabinet berth sharing.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 19, 2025 at 6:22 PM IST
Patna: Union home minister Amit Shah is arriving in Patna on Wednesday evening for the last-minute discussions with regard to the Bihar cabinet, which will take oath along with Nitish Kumar as the chief minister on Thursday here.
According to sources within the BJP, Shah will provide suggestions on the size of the cabinet, finalise the BJP legislators, who will be sworn-in as state ministers, and iron out the differences if any, in the formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
“Amit ji was waiting for the election of BJP, JDU, and NDA legislature party leaders. It has been done. Nitish ji has resigned from the chief minister’s post and has been invited to form the new government. Now is the time to finalise the names of the ministers,” a senior BJP leader told ETV Bharat.
According to the Constitution, Bihar can have a maximum of 36 ministers or 15 percent of the size of the legislative Assembly, which is 243.
NDA leaders said that around 20 to 25 ministers, including the deputy chief minister(s) would be administered oath after Nitish. It will leave room for further expansion of the cabinet.
Swearing-in ceremony
Nitish will take oath for the 10th time as Bihar chief minister since 2005.
The ceremony will be at the sprawling, 62-acre Gandhi Maidan, which has been a witness to several meetings and rallies during the Freedom Movement during the British era to the modern times.
Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Nitish. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and several other central ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, BJP national president JP Nadda, several MPs, MLAs and other dignitaries will attend the function.
The Gandhi Maidan has witnessed meetings and programmes headed by Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and other top leaders who had addressed several meetings at the venue in the pre-Independence era.
Socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan gave his war cry of ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution) from the Gandhi Maidan in 1974, which later spread across the country and turned into the resistance after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi proclaimed Emergency in 1975.
Nitish will take oath as the chief minister at this particular venue for the fourth time. He had previously done so in 2005, 2010, and 2015.
Previously, the then Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad had taken oath as the chief minister for the first time at a ceremony at the venue in 1990.
