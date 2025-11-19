ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Hold Last-Minute Discussions On New Bihar Cabinet Ahead Of Nitish Kumar Swearing-In

Patna: Union home minister Amit Shah is arriving in Patna on Wednesday evening for the last-minute discussions with regard to the Bihar cabinet, which will take oath along with Nitish Kumar as the chief minister on Thursday here.

According to sources within the BJP, Shah will provide suggestions on the size of the cabinet, finalise the BJP legislators, who will be sworn-in as state ministers, and iron out the differences if any, in the formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“Amit ji was waiting for the election of BJP, JDU, and NDA legislature party leaders. It has been done. Nitish ji has resigned from the chief minister’s post and has been invited to form the new government. Now is the time to finalise the names of the ministers,” a senior BJP leader told ETV Bharat.

According to the Constitution, Bihar can have a maximum of 36 ministers or 15 percent of the size of the legislative Assembly, which is 243.

NDA leaders said that around 20 to 25 ministers, including the deputy chief minister(s) would be administered oath after Nitish. It will leave room for further expansion of the cabinet.

Swearing-in ceremony

Nitish will take oath for the 10th time as Bihar chief minister since 2005.