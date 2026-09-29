ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Chair Meeting With Odisha, Chhattisgarh CMs On Oct 1 To Resolve Mahanadi Water Dispute

Bhubaneswar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting of the chief ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh on October 1 to resolve the vexed Mahanadi water dispute between the two states, the coastal state's Advocate General Pitambar Acharya said on Tuesday.

This came barely 10 days after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi during his two-day visit here and expressed confidence that the long-standing issue would be resolved soon.

On Tuesday, Acharya said, "Chief ministers of both states, along with their chief secretaries and technical committee members, will join a meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on October 1. Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil will also remain present in the crucial meeting, which will open doors for resolving the dispute between the two states."

He told reporters that Majhi and Sai had attended a meeting presided over by Patil on July 30 and agreed to resolve the issue amicably. The Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal has also supported the proposal of amicable settlement, and the Central Water Commission (CWC) has been working on modalities to reach a conclusion in the matter.