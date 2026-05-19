Amit Shah To Chair 26th Central Zonal Council Meet In Bastar Today
The primary objective of the meeting is to deliberate upon mutual issues between the Centre and the States
Published : May 19, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Raipur/Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Bastar on Tuesday. This significant meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 am at Hotel Ambition in Jagdalpur, the divisional headquarters of Bastar in Chhattisgarh.
The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, alongside Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, will participate in the meeting. The primary objective of the Council meeting, which is hosted by the Chhattisgarh government, is to deliberate on mutual issues between the Centre and the States and to facilitate their harmonious resolution.
The Council serves as a consultative forum to iron out interstate matters and align regional growth with national development targets. Over a dozen critical issues are slated for the agenda of the scheduled meeting. These include enhancing interstate border coordination, counter-insurgency measures and regional connectivity, along with improving nutrition, tracking health metrics and managing crimes against women and children.
The other agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on accelerating the setting up of brick-and-mortar rural banking networks in distant villages, deploying the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), expanding the cooperative sector and addressing energy or urban planning overlaps. The Zonal Councils are statutory bodies formed under the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 with the purpose of bridging administrative gaps between the centre and provincial governments.
Shah, who arrived in the state on a two-day visit on Monday, also met with the security personnel who have played a crucial role in eradicating Naxalism in the state. Addressing people at the Bastar Academy of Dance, Art and Literature (BADAL) campus on Monday, the Home Minister declared that India has become free from Naxalism, saying the decades-long insurgency had finally been defeated after immense sacrifices by security forces.
He credited the achievement to the sacrifices made by security personnel over the years during anti-Naxal operations.
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