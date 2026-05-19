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Amit Shah To Chair 26th Central Zonal Council Meet In Bastar Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the ‘Ujar Bastar’ programme under ‘Badalte Bastar Ki Nai Pahchan’, in Jagdalpur of Bastar district on Monday. ( IANS )

Raipur/Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Bastar on Tuesday. This significant meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 am at Hotel Ambition in Jagdalpur, the divisional headquarters of Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, alongside Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, will participate in the meeting. The primary objective of the Council meeting, which is hosted by the Chhattisgarh government, is to deliberate on mutual issues between the Centre and the States and to facilitate their harmonious resolution.

The Council serves as a consultative forum to iron out interstate matters and align regional growth with national development targets. Over a dozen critical issues are slated for the agenda of the scheduled meeting. These include enhancing interstate border coordination, counter-insurgency measures and regional connectivity, along with improving nutrition, tracking health metrics and managing crimes against women and children.