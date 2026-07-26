Amit Shah To Be Blamed For Police Action On CJP Protesters, Alleges Raut
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged that Amit Shah is responsible for whatever bad and undemocratic is happening in the country.
By PTI
Published : July 26, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the police action against those who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
During the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20 seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, participants and security personnel comprising Delhi police and CRPF's Rapid Action Force units clashed at several places.
It gave rise to allegations of high-handedness on part of the force, including use of pellet guns. Delhi police has denied its personnel used pellet guns against protesters during the march.
Students were attacked and women were harassed, Raut alleged. The Union home minister is responsible for it, he further claimed. Shah is responsible for whatever bad and undemocratic is happening in the country, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP alleged.
"Amit Shah wants to become deputy PM of the country at the earliest and then PM. He wants to defame the PM and remove him from the post. This is inside news," Raut claimed. Hitting back, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said Raut should focus on his already depleted party.
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