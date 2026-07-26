ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Be Blamed For Police Action On CJP Protesters, Alleges Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the police action against those who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

During the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20 seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, participants and security personnel comprising Delhi police and CRPF's Rapid Action Force units clashed at several places.

It gave rise to allegations of high-handedness on part of the force, including use of pellet guns. Delhi police has denied its personnel used pellet guns against protesters during the march.