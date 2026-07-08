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Amit Shah To Address Border District Police Chiefs In New Delhi On Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Border District Superintendents of Police Conference-2026 in New Delhi on Thursday ( File photo/PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Border District Superintendents of Police Conference-2026 in New Delhi on Thursday as part of a major initiative aimed at strengthening security and coordination in India's frontier regions.

Senior police officers from districts located along India's international borders are expected to participate in the conference, which will focus on enhancing border management, improving intelligence sharing, countering cross-border crimes and strengthening coordination among various security and law enforcement agencies.

The conference is also expected to review emerging security challenges along India's borders and outline future priorities for policing in sensitive frontier regions.

Meanwhile, representatives of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) from Manipur have urged the Union government to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of 1951 before conducting the proposed Census 2027 exercise in the state.

A delegation led by Shanta Nahakpam met senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.

The delegation held discussions with Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India; Mahatma Sandeep Namdeo, joint secretary (foreigners-1) and Niraj Kumar Bansood, joint secretary (NorthEast in MHA).

According to Nahakpam, the organisations believe that an updated NRC would help address demographic concerns and identify indigenous residents as well as illegal immigrants in the state.

"We believe that an updated NRC will help resolve the present crisis in Manipur by identifying indigenous people and those who have illegally migrated from neighbouring countries," Nahakpam, convenor of the 14 CSOs, said.

Demand For NRC And Census To be Linked

The organisations have proposed that the NRC updation process be completed before the Census exercise in Manipur or be carried out simultaneously through a tripartite framework involving the Central government, the Manipur government and representatives of civil society organisations.

As part of the proposed framework, the groups suggested linking the NRC of 1951 with the 2027 Census data.