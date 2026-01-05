ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Takes Part In BJP's Pongal Celebrations In Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah, who was accorded a reception upon his arrival at Mannarpuram, joined the party members in preparing the Pongal dish.

Amit Shah Takes Part In BJP's Pongal Celebrations In Tamil Nadu
File photo of Union Minister Amit Shah (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : January 5, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tiruchirappalli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a grand Pongal festival celebration organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Mannarpuram here on Monday. The sweet delicacy Pongal made with rice, dal and jaggery with ghee added to it as flavour, was cooked in 1,008 decorated pots attractively arranged with sugarcane placed around them.

Shah, who was accorded a reception upon his arrival at Mannarpuram, joined the party members in preparing the Pongal dish. The BJP members organise such events to celebrate the mid-January harvest festival, naming it as "Namma Ooru Modi Pongal," a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect with the masses.

Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, Union minister L Murgan, former state president K Annamalai and others participated. Earlier, on the concluding day of his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Shah also visited the ancient Sri Jambukeshwar Akilandeshwari temple in Thiruvanaikaval and Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam.

On January 4, Shah addressed the valedictory of BJP state chief Nagenthran's public connect campaign "Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam" (a Tamil's journey for Tamil Nadu to hold its head high) at nearby Pudukkottai.

Read More

  1. Gandhinagar Typhoid Surge: Amit Shah Calls For Swift Govt Action
  2. Shah Says 'DMK Regime Most Corrupt In Country' At Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai

TAGGED:

BJP
PONGAL
TAMIL NADU
BJP PONGAL CELEBRATION
AMIT SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.